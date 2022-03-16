When I woke up this morning it was raining hard in Kodiak. If you live here, that does not come as a surprise because it happens a lot. I lay awake for a while, listening to the rain on the roof. It reminded me of a book I had as a child, “Pit und Pat.” The book was in German, and the word “und” translates as “and” — you may have guessed as much.
The story was about two raindrops that loved each other and sat next to each other on a leaf. They were separated when one slid off, while the other was licked up by the sun. It goes on to describe each one’s journey; Pit falls to the ground and percolates through the sand, travels with the ground water for a while, then makes it into a creek, from there into a river, which gets bigger all the time, flows past cities and gets dirty, then enters the ocean. Pat turns to water vapor, floats up into the air, condenses out again when the air cools off over the mountains and gets blown offshore by the wind. I am sure you can imagine many versions of this water cycle story. Since children’s books have good endings, Pit and Pat find each other again in the end and then combine into one bigger drop and never ever let go of each other and go on many more adventures in the water cycle.
This cute story must have left a big impression on me as a child because I still remember the gist of the story, if not the details. I remember thinking about what happens if Pit and Pat get lapped up by a cow, and if they would end up in the milk I drank or in the pee. That grossed me out a little, but it was the first time I realized that those water drops lived on forever and turned into different forms. I was too young then for the concept of atoms and molecules, but I grasped the general idea of water recycling.
When I was a kid they did not use atomic model sets in chemistry class. Unfortunately, they are still rarely used in classrooms, but they are really good at explaining how chemical reactions work. It is like building with Lego blocks — you have pieces that have different shapes and properties, but you can put them together and break them apart in various ways. Chemistry is similar.
Nowadays I work as a chemist measuring carbonate parameters in ocean water, and I need to know about ions and atoms and molecules. Water is a molecule, and the chemical formula is H2O. That means it has two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Each atom consists of a positively charged core which is orbited by negatively charged electrons. Depending on the number of electrons on the outer shell, you may have a balanced atom or a charged atom, which is then called an ion. Pit and Pat are water drops. They probably contain many H2O molecules, and a few salts. In each drop of water, chemical reactions occur all of the time: water molecules break apart and recombine, they combine with atoms and ions in the air, or any salts they may come in contact with. But for the most part, Pit and Pat are made up of H2O molecules. If they were at the ocean surface and came into contact with a carbon dioxide molecule, they would combine to form carbonic acid. This is the basic and first of several reactions leading to ocean acidification.
All the elements that constitute the building blocks of our universe go through cycles in which they combine to form molecules, then break down, only to reform in some other way. When we burn wood in the fireplace, fuel our cars or put oil into the tank to heat our homes, we are breaking down energy rich bonds. One of the byproducts of this heat producing reaction is carbon dioxide. Even our bodies, when we digest food to get energy, create carbon dioxide, which we then exhale. Carbon dioxide is a molecule with a carbon atom and two oxygen. All known plant and animal life forms on our planet use carbon as a structural building block to make cells. The carbon dioxide in the air gets used by plants to make their cell walls; it turns into vegetables, wood, leaves, and all kinds of plant matter. If a bug or a chicken or a deer eat leaves, grass or vegetables, the carbon gets used in the animal metabolism and turns back into carbon dioxide, or gets used for structural purposes like growth. Nothing is wasted and nothing ever goes away.
If I can teach anyone one important thing it is that: Nothing ever goes away. I would love for the word “away” to go away, because it keeps us from thinking in terms of cycles. Plants, animals, people and things have life cycles. In plants and animals, we define the life cycle as the life span of one generation until the next generation starts. One could argue that it is not a true cycle, but rather a chain of lifelines, each starting from an egg or seed and ending in the death of that organism. Because of the finite nature of the elements in our universe, there cannot be new lifelines without the recycling of the bodies after a life has ended.
Wherever we, as manipulators of our environment, act without thinking of the bigger material cycles, we create problems for ourselves. When we mine rare earths to build cell phones and other electronic devices without creating an effective way to recover and recycle these elements we create a shortage. In the case of fossil fuels, we have not only created a looming shortage but our planet is also suffering from the side effects of adding more and more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and the planet’s cycles. By pushing the material balances out of synch, we make the environment less hospitable for people as well as many other organisms. This is because the material cycles and life cycles are interconnected like chainmail.
Events can come and go in cycles as well. I can remember the Chernobyl disaster April 26, 1986. I remember the angst and anger that came with it. I remember thinking that nobody in my generation would ever have children because how could we bring children into a world polluted with radioactivity? Those fears dissolved after a while, but for some time we were not getting milk or nuts or mushrooms after the nuclear accident. Now, the children that were born after 1986 have grown up and have babies of their own. I have booked another trip to see my family in Germany, and once again the nuclear threat is very real. Last night the Russian forces damaged the Chernobyl nuclear power line. Events have come to a full cycle. It will be interesting to listen to my fathers’ perspective on the current situation in Europe; he was a little boy in Germany when world war two ended. Now, eighty years later he is watching the news as Germany sends support against the Russian troops. It is an amazing world, but sometimes it is just too crazy to understand what people are doing to it and why we don’t seem to be able to break out of some of these cycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.