When Michelle Pages left Kodiak in 2003, she thought she would never come back. But after 15 years in the Lower 48 — and 12 years in the corporate world — she found herself longing to return to the Emerald Isle. Throughout those 15 years, she and her mother, Paulette Selkirk, spoke about the farms they would have if Pages returned.
When Pages finally came back in 2018, she and her mom jumped right into building Wild Creek Farm.
“A lot of our family and friends were pretty overwhelmed with how fast we got moving,” Pages said. “But after talking to my mom for that long we knew what we wanted to do.”
Raising animals is more than a profession to Pages — it’s her heritage, a vital part of the island’s food supply and a way of life, she said.
As a child, Pages moved around a lot because her father was in the military. Despite this, Selkirk — who was raised on a farm in New Mexico — always had chickens, turkeys and ducks in the backyard. Now, Pages is continuing that lifestyle with her three kids, Cadence, Austin and Jacob.
“Knowing my mom was raised this way and my grandparents were also raised this way, I feel like it’s important for me to continue and to also show my children so that they can continue [this way of life], especially here in Kodiak, ” Pages said. “We have to continue the ongoing knowledge for our community, because there very well could be a time that, for whatever reason, we don’t have that constant food supply here. I feel like, if we had to, we need to at least teach our children what they can do to provide for themselves.”
Pages does everything she can to teach kids. She often gives tours to homeschool-pods and 4-H groups. These are often eye-opening experiences for these kids, she said. One time, there was a kid who, after looking at a chicken nest, discovered that chickens laid eggs.
“For me, I’m so glad I could teach him that because it was important,” Pages said. “It wasn’t a moment of ‘Shame on you [for not knowing]!’ It was a moment of, ‘Aha! I get it now.’ I was able to teach him that and for him it went so far. This is why my farm is open, this is why I do what I do.”
Being on farms gives people a new appreciation for where their food comes from, Pages said. Every time her children eat dinner, whether they are eating a salad or a cut of meat, they never ask, “What is this,” but “Who raised this?” and that fills her with a lot of pride, she said.
Now more than ever, people on Kodiak are asking where their food comes from and are making the extra effort to buy local, according to Pages. There is always a waiting list for eggs and meat from her farm, she said. She has to refer people to other farms on the island, including the one her mom owns, because she cannot keep up with the demand. This is not only good for business, it makes the community healthier, according to Pages.
Recently, Pages has started butchering animals. To her, being able to cut up and sell the meat of the animals she raises fills her with absolute joy. She gets to see the “full circle” of her animal’s life cycle, from raising the birds from when they are young to giving them to people who will feed their families with that meat.
Butchering has become an obsession of hers: She often falls asleep reading books about meat processing and helps butcher calves and birds for other ranches on the island, she said.
It isn’t easy work. There is a lot of physical labor involved in cutting meat and lifting it into grinders. There is also the danger of bears. Wild Creek Farm is near a creek that bears frequent, so there is always a risk that bears will attack her birds. One time this summer, a few bears were hanging out her driveway, staring at her as she cut up chicken. She wore a 454 strapped to her chest, but thankfully she didn’t have to use it, she said.
She is one of the few women on the island who butchers meat, she said. For so long, butchering has been a man’s world because of how physically demanding it is. Some of the men she works with have been cutting animals their entire lives and never worked with a woman before. It was intimidating to be working with only men, she said, but she never let that deter her.
“It’s something I hold a lot of pride in,” Pages said. “I do it not only for my own knowledge, but for my daughter to see me as a strong woman, for my mom to see who she raised. Now that I am a mature mother and wife, I am able to show that to my friends and community that we can do this, it’s not only a man’s place, it’s our place together.”
“Togetherness,” or support, is something that she truly appreciates. In addition to her mother, she has the help of her husband, Pierre. Pierre and Pages met in Rhode Island. He had no idea that Pages was thinking of moving back to Alaska for so many years, but when she posed the idea, he went along with her. Even though he is a state trooper, he helps out tremendously on the farm, Pages said. He even built the chicken coop, which she affectionately calls, “coop d’ville,” because of how nice he made it.
There is also the community of farmers and ranchers. It was one of her friends, Chris Fleckinger, that taught her how to butcher. Now, whenever she can, she goes to his ranch and helps him cut up animals. They always have each other’s back, according to Pages. People are always eager to teach people new skills and are always ready to lend a hand to their neighbors, she said.
“I think it’s important that we all are helping each other… because not just one person can do it all,” she said. “It truly takes a community of farmers.”
