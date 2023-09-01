The 53rd-annual Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday, with traditional fair exhibits, a host of local food and product vendors, an evening of music and dancing and the Rodeo Alaska professional rodeo.
Fair President Sylvia Kavanaugh, Vice President Brittany Keplinger and a host of volunteers have been working hard to get the grounds in shape for its biggest event of the year.
“I’ve been part of it since I was a kid; it’s exciting to see it grow and prosper,” Kavanaugh told KDM. Keplinger said she’s proud of the rodeo and fair tradition she’s helping keep alive.
“I like being part of the community, and putting on such a big community event, and seeing so many people come out to enjoy the fairgrounds,” Keplinger said. “We spend our whole summer out here enjoying the loveliness of it, and it’s nice to see so many who otherwise wouldn’t spend any time come out and get to see all the cool stuff we dedicate our lives to.”
Tonight’s “Alaska Roots and Cowboy Boots” dance is the three-day event’s official launch.
The dance will feature local performers, with Neil and Esther from Dance Revolution Kodiak leading country swing and line dancing starting at 6 p.m. No experience needed, and you don’t have to bring a partner.
Then it’s the Heitman Group at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m. Ellamy Tiller & the Twang plays bluegrassish music (loud and fast). Drinks will not be served, but you can bring your own bottle, no glass allowed.
Fairgrounds open for events, exhibits and fun at noon Saturday.
Saturday’s schedule includes kids games at the Kids’ Tent from noon to 3 p.m., Matt Mahan on the banjo from noon to 2 p.m., pony rides and hayrides starting at 12:30 p.m., Tug-of-War at the Outdoor Arena starting at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. kids will compete in the annual Stick Horse Barrel Race.
At 2 p.m. Saturday there’s a mullet competition (the haircut not the fish). The beer garden is open from noon to 5 p.m., and the petting zoo is open in the Lions Club Tent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule is a lot like Saturday’s with a few exceptions.
Cowboy Church services start at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds.
The grounds open for fair events at noon.
Kids games and the beer garden each open at noon, followed by pony rides, hayrides and the petting zoo starting at 12:30 p.m. At 1:30 it’s another round of stick horse barrel racing.
The Lions Club Stage hosts the 2023 Pie Eating Contest at 1 p.m. and the 2023 Bubble Gum Blowing Competition at 2 p.m.
The Fairground Exhibit Hall is ground zero for fair animal, foods and crafts exhibits.
Agricultural prizes will be handed out for beef cattle, sheep, swine and goats, rabbits and other small animals, poultry, vegetables, fruits and field crops, flowers and garden products.
Food categories include baking, canning, dairy products, and home brewing of beer, wine and liquor.
Craft contests include handwork, sewing, fine arts and crafts and photography.
Contests for kids include Scout projects, school projects and 4-H crafts.
If you haven’t submitted your item, there’s still time. Entries in all Exhibit Hall contests are accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Judging starts at 7 p.m.
There will be no shortage of places for fairgoers to eat and shop at the fair this weekend, Kavanaugh said. The fairground’s Facebook page lists 23 vendors — everything from chainsaw carving to cotton candy.
“We have a long list of vendors, so that’s exciting for the community to come out and show and get something to eat and play. We’ve got hamster balls, a bounce house, doughboys, cheeseburgers, bakeries — you name it.”
Daily gate ticket prices are $25 for adults, $45 for families (two adults and two kids), and $15 for youths ages 7-17 and seniors. Kids 6 and under get in free. The gate price includes admission to the main event, the 2023 Kodiak Rodeo. That’s set for 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fairgrounds Outdoor Arena.
There will be professional and amateur contests in traditional rodeo events, including ribbon roping (team calf roping), pole bending (slalom), breakaway roping (timed calf roping), goat tying (for kids), double mugging, (team steer roping), rescue race (a second rider jumps on a horse in full gallop), team roping (double mounted steer roping) and barrel racing (timed course racing).
Professional cowboys, mostly from Interior Alaska, will join a surprisingly large Kodiak rodeo contingent for the show, which is being produced by Palmer-based Rodeo Alaska.
“We have a pretty great Alaska and Kodiak rodeo base. You’d be surprised how many locals ride rodeo and compete here and on the mainland. They go back and forth over the summer and compete in Rodeo Alaska and in other events,” Kavanaugh said.
Rodeo Alaska arrived on the Tustumena Wednesday with three big trailers filled with 14 performance horses, four dangerous bulls to ride and a small herd of steers for the two-day event.
Rodeo Alaska also brought a top-flight announcer along. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Announcer of the Year Trey Windhorst will be calling events at the outdoor and indoor arenas. “It will be the outdoor arena for timed events, rain or shine, and then inside for the bulls. It’s more secure and it’s easier to move the bulls around inside,” Kavanaugh said.
Also resuming this year, members of the Alaska High School Rodeo Association from Houston, Palmer, Soldotna, Wasilla, Anchor Point and Salcha join Kodiak High School riders to compete alongside the pros.
It’s the first visit in four years for the high school riders. They’ve been shut out by Interior fires and COVID, Association Director Kathleen Kitson told KDM.
Rodeo is not an Alaska School Activities Association-sanctioned sport, like basketball and volleyball, but it’s a popular summer pastime for high schoolers everywhere.
“No one school has its own rodeo team, but we have kids all over the state that ride rodeo,” Kitson said.
AHSRA riders, including Kodiak’s Mila Stohl, competed at the Junior High National Finals this summer in Perry, Ga., and 15 Alaska riders took part in the High School Nationals in Gillette, Wyoming, Kitson said.
To learn more about the 2023 Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair, go online to the fair’s facebook page: facebook.com/kodiakrodeostatefair or website: kodiakrodeostatefair.com.
There you will find detailed information about exhibits, schedules and resources to help you get the most out of the weekend.
