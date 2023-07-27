Torch Runners

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Participants in the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run passed around the flame of hope during the 5-kilometer run and walk. 

 Caleb Oswell

The Kodiak City Council met Tuesday to discuss, among other things, grant funding for local nonprofits.

The city budgeted 1% of its $20.57 million in revenue for local nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2024, totaling about $205,000 and budgeted as an even $200,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.