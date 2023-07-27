The Kodiak City Council met Tuesday to discuss, among other things, grant funding for local nonprofits.
The city budgeted 1% of its $20.57 million in revenue for local nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2024, totaling about $205,000 and budgeted as an even $200,000.
Last year’s grants totaled about $175,000. The amount requested this year from local nonprofits totals about $263,000.
Similar nonprofits applied to the city’s grant program this year, minus the Kodiak 4H and with the addition of the Kodiak Kindness Project.
The groups that applied include the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository, American Red Cross of Kodiak, Brother Francis Shelter Kodiak, Girl Scouts of Alaska, Hope Community Resources, Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak, Humane Society of Kodiak, Kodiak Area Mentor Program, Kodiak Area Transit System, Kodiak Arts Council, Kodiak Historical Society, Kodiak Hockey League, Kodiak Kindness Project, Kodiak Maritime Museum, Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corp., Kodiak Teen Court, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, Senior Citizens of Kodiak, Special Olympics Kodiak and the Salvation Army.
“My simple math would be to fund the Kindness Project at the level of the 4H group, and then fund everyone else at the same level as last year,” City Manager Mike Tvenge said during the meeting.
Last year, nonprofits requested $225,000 in grants and received $175,000. The museums that requested funds did not receive grants from this area and were funded through a different pool of money from the city. The city is looking at doing a similar thing this year.
One of the main areas of concern the Council brought up was the clarity of the newest nonprofit request. “It wasn’t clear to me how our funds would be used,” Council Member John Whiddon said about the Kodiak Kindness Project’s request.
The Council is requesting that Kodiak Kindness clarify its request before tonight’s meeting.
“I’m definitely supportive of adding some funding and cutting some of the others a little bit to finance the Kodiak Kindness Project a little bit,” Council Member Charles Davidson said during the meeting.
The city of Kodiak provides grants to nonprofits with programs or events that fall into three categories: Quality of life programs may receive a maximum of $7,500; public safety support programs may receive up to $20,000; and emergency response support programs may receive up to $20,000.
The Kodiak City Council is scheduled to speak more on nonprofit grant funding during its regular meeting tonight.
Separately, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly recently approved its allocations for nonprofit funding. Twenty-three organizations will share almost $270,000.
Following a 6.5% across-the-board cut, the Assembly ensured that the Alutiiq Museum and the Native Villages of Afognak and Port Lions got some of the funding they requested.
To make it work, the Assembly cut to zero the Kodiak Area Native Association’s grant request. KANA asked for $25,000 to administer the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program and family health screenings.
The money instead will be divided equally among the Alutiiq Museum and the two villages, none of which was funded in earlier drafts. Assembly member Joseph Delgado, a former KANA employee, said KANA can take care of itself without borough grant funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.