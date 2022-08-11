In preparation for the opening of the 2022 grant cycle, the Kodiak Community Foundation is hosting a free grant writing workshop Saturday at the Kodiak Public Library. 

The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature four presenters — former Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux, Kodiak Community Foundation advisory board chair Marilyn Davidson, and Alaska Community Foundation’s Carmen Davis and Kris Norosz.

