In preparation for the opening of the 2022 grant cycle, the Kodiak Community Foundation is hosting a free grant writing workshop Saturday at the Kodiak Public Library.
The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature four presenters — former Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux, Kodiak Community Foundation advisory board chair Marilyn Davidson, and Alaska Community Foundation’s Carmen Davis and Kris Norosz.
The workshop is geared toward potential grant writers looking to apply for local, statewide and national grants.
Locally, the Kodiak Community Foundation’s grant cycle is from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. The foundation accepts grant requests up to $25,000 from qualified tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations or equivalents, like Tribal entities, schools and faith-based organizations that support charitable organizations and programs on the Kodiak Archipelago.
“Grants may support a broad range of community needs, including but not limited to health and wellness, education, the great outdoors, arts and culture and community development,” a release said.
In 2021, the Kodiak Community Foundation awarded $18,500 in grants to nine local organizations. The Kodiak Area Mentor Program received the biggest grant, $3,000 for community peer support. The Community Inclusion Services picked up $2,500 for a greenhouse solar panel system.
The foundation — an affiliate of the Alaska Community Foundation and a permanent fund for the communities of Kodiak Island — has been awarding grants since 2017. The average awards for past years range between $1,500 and $5,000.
Grant projects must be completed within one year, and a final grant report must be submitted.
Grant guidelines and registration for Saturday’s workshop can be found at kodiakcf.org.
