A year ago, the Ascension of Our Lord Chapel in Karluk was saved from likely destruction when it was moved from its current location to a temporary spot to prevent it from tumbling into the Karluk River.
As the oldest surviving church building in the state of Alaska, it was important to the community, the National Parks Service and Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska Inc. to preserve the 134-year-old structure.
To continue that preservation effort, the church is now replacing its roof, stabilizing the bell tower and removing interior floor tiles to expose the natural wood flooring underneath.
The church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, serves as the cultural fabric of the small Karluk community, which is located 88 miles southwest of the city of Kodiak.
“One of the things that we feel is really important is that this church has been and still is on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Dorothy Gray, who is chair of the Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites board of directors. “It’s something that we feel is important for historic preservation in general and to preserve the cultural and religious connections that the church has to Kodiak Island.”
For two weeks, a Palmer-based company has been working on the roofing, flooring and bell project. This year’s work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the month.
“The work on both sides that we got done … was needed so we can set up scaffolding on the roof,” said Dennis Pollard, project superintendent for Alaska Aggregate Products, in an email.
“We are cleaning out the attic and fixing loose trim and siding as we work around the building,” Pollard said. “There is a lot of loose fascia and missing siding. I hope to have enough to fill in on all of the high spots where it was missing.”
Pollard could not be reached for further comment, but in his email he said he hopes to get the community involved when he’s ready to burn the old shingles on the beach.
“It seems like a way of saying goodbye to the old part of the church and celebrating the new weather-tight roof,” he said.
Gray said the Karluk community has been very supportive of the restoration and relocation project, adding: “We’re very excited about the local support we’ve been getting on this project.”
Built on a bluff above the river in 1888, the church was within 10 feet of the edge before it was moved inland by about 50 feet last summer. High winds, high tides and the river’s shifting path were among the factors responsible for the erosion that forced the move.
The church hopes to be moved to its permanent, as-yet-unidentified location — upriver and closer to the current village — next summer, Gray said.
“Hopefully, if we can secure the land, it will have the same orientation as this church,” Gray said. “Typically the orientation of orthodox churches is always east-west, where the altar faces west.”
In its new location, Gray said it will be so close to the village that parishioners will be able to walk.
One of the factors getting a lot of consideration in relocating the church is preservation of the historic burial ground located at the current church property.
“The new church location will have enough acreage for a cemetery,” Gray said. “The remains will have to be taken and reburied at the permanent site. Our vision would be that there’s an old section for the graves that would have to be moved, and a new section for new burials.”
There are about 200 graves at the church’s current location.
At the same time that planning for the relocation of existing graves and the church building continues, the Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites board wants to make sure that the Karluk church can keep its designation on the National Register of Historic Places.
A private foundation that asked not to be identified is paying $294,000 for this year’s work, and it also donated the money to get the church moved to its temporary spot last summer.
