A year ago, the Ascension of Our Lord Chapel in Karluk was saved from likely destruction when it was moved from its current location to a temporary spot to prevent it from tumbling into the Karluk River. 

As the oldest surviving church building in the state of Alaska, it was important to the community, the National Parks Service and Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska Inc. to preserve the 134-year-old structure.

