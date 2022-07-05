The Kodiak Public Health Center is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters today through Friday.
“Please remember, COVID-19 is still present within our community,” said Amy Butts, Kodiak team lead for the state’s Department of Health & Social Services, in an email. “The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered this week at the health center. Appointments are being scheduled for between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm by calling 907.799.4346.
The health center is located at 211 Mission Road, Suite 211. Free at-home test kits are also available.
There were no new COVID cases reported in Kodiak as of Saturday, the last day for which data had been released, according to multiple sources used by the New York Times. That same data indicated that Kodiak reported 39 new cases last Wednesday.
