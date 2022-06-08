State attorneys have charged Randy T. Shugak, 25, with a Class C felony for allegedly masterbating within view of a park on Selief Lane Saturday morning, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
A resident on Selief Lane called the police at 11:28 a.m. Saturday and reported that a male was masturbating in her front yard, according to court documents. The man was not only in view of a playground but was in front of a fort that the woman’s child had built, documents claim. When she confronted the man and told him that she would call the police, he covered his genitals and walked away, court documents claim.
Police officers patrolled the area and found Shugak — who fit the description that the woman who called in the allegation gave to police — laying down near an apartment building and masturbating, according to court documents. The officer who found Shugak speculated that Shugak could be visible to areas where he saw children playing when he first arrived to investigate the scene, court documents report.
While he was on the ground, Shugak was grinding his teeth and trembling, and there was a zip lock back on his chest with a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamines, court documents claim.
After Shugak was arrested, he made “bizarre statements,” including declaring himself the devil and claiming that he sacrificed people to wild animals, court documents claim. When asked why he was masturbating in that area, Shugak stated that he did not know he was near a park, according to court documents.
In May 2021, Shugak pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree after an alleged incident that happened in September 2020, court records show. Shugak supposedly elbowed a woman in the side of her head at a bar without provocation or any prior interactions with her, according to court documents. He was given a suspended sentence and three years of probation for this conviction, with the condition that he refrain from breaking any laws and pursue treatment for behavioral health problems and alcohol abuse, court documents report.
In addition to being charged with a felony for indecent exposure, state prosecutors requested Shugak’s probation be revoked because of these alleged actions, according to court documents.
He was in custody at Kodiak City Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to VINE, a database with information on incarcerated individuals.
Shugak was assigned a public defender to represent him. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15, according to court records.
Shugak is facing up to five years imprisonment for the Class C Felony charge.
The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.