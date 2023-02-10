On a recent weekday night, Courtroom A inside the Kodiak Courthouse was packed with people. They were not there for a trial or a taping of “Night Court.”
Instead, on the docket for this particular evening was a swearing-in ceremony of the island’s newest attorneys. It was a joyous occasion for the 19 middle and high school students sitting in the jurors’ box. The night belonged to them.
This was the first time since pre-pandemic that family and friends were invited to watch the Kodiak Teen Court ceremony and a mock trial. They also celebrated with a cake with each of the new attorneys’ names etched in icing.
The new attorneys are Omara Caballa, Christian Berestoff, Maddox Deemer, Wade Briones, Haylie Ferguson, Vivian Winters, Tatiana Otto, Lorraine Green, Vivien Pastor, Tessa Davis, Princess Fort, Kilee Hofferty, Taiyo Seto, Fremela Garcia, Sonny Hays, Alex Thomas, Silas Chandler, Evan Cruz and Samantha Gali.
All the students had to take a two-month class, where they studied the United States and Alaska constitutions, branches of government and how laws are made.
“This was a tremendous amount of effort you guys have undertaken to do this,” Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace told the group before administering the oath. “Lots of class, weekends, weeknights — extra time that they put in to study and learn the law.”
Now the attorneys get to put their new skills to work.
Kodiak Teen Court is a state-approved program in which youths in grades eight through 12 serve as judges, prosecuting and defense attorneys, court bailiffs, court clerks and jurors in actual criminal cases involving youth under the age of 18.
Kodiak Teen Court tries cases — at night and not open to the public — that are referred from the Alaska State court system and the Alaska Department of Juvenile Justice. Possible sentences may include community service, restitution payment, writing an essay, writing a letter of apology, and attending counseling and classes, among others.
“We are part of the judicial branch, but we are way down at the bottom,” Kodiak Teen Court legal advisor and local attorney Andrew Ott said in his opening remarks. “You have the District Court and the Superior Court, but we are there and that is the important thing — we count.”
Created in 1995, Kodiak is one of the longest-running teen court programs in the state. It was started locally by retired Alaska State Trooper Darelene Turner and former Judge Steve Cole.
“It has proved to be quite effective, not only for the people who get in trouble and go through the process but also for the students who continue with the program,” Ott said.
Wallace highlighted that more than one attorney in Kodiak Teen Court has gone on to study law and become a member of the bar. His main message to the new class was to be brave.
“What you are doing is an undertaking to become the voices for people who can’t speak for themselves,” he said. “It is a huge undertaking but a marvelous thing. It is scary, and it requires a lot — it requires resolve and desire to work hard and to do the best that you can.”
Kodiak High School 11th grader Fernando Escobar joined as an eighth grader and has worked his way to the top as Kodiak Teen Court president and the chief judge. But he can step in and be an attorney if needed. In a nutshell, he is the Swiss Army knife of the program.
“Law and government interested me at the time,” Escobar said. “I wanted to learn about Alaska statutes and what the rules are that keep us a civil society.”
William Baker — a KHS 11th grader graduating early — is the Kodiak Teen Court Bar President. He was sitting next to Escobar during the ceremony.
“I’ve learned a lot about how the law works, what is considered punishable under law, and how to work with other people,” Baker said.
New attorneys Vivien Pastor and Fremela Garcia — both eighth graders at Kodiak Middle School — joined Kodiak Teen Court because they wanted to make a difference.
“I wanted to join Teen Court because lately there have been a lot of kids getting into trouble, and I just wanted to help them have a clean record so their future isn’t ruined because of a singular mistake they made,” Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.