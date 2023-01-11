The Israel Anti-Discrimination Act, the Textbook Cost Transparency Act and an act establishing Juneteenth as a legal holiday are some of the bills awaiting state lawmakers when they convene next week for the 33rd Alaska Legislature.
There’s a proposal allowing taxes to be paid in gold and silver, a bill to repeal ranked choice voting, and legislation to criminalize committing an assault in the presence of a child.
Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, is proposing a referendum on abortion.
Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, has pre-filed a bill creating a commission on civics education and requiring passage of a civics test to graduate high school.
Sixty-eight bills and resolutions have been filed so far by about 20 state senators and representatives.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, has sponsored bills related to elections and campaign finance. He is the Senate’s new State Affairs Committee Chairman, replacing Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, and state elections are going to be a hot topic, he said.
“I have talked to the director of elections and asked her to present at the beginning of the session,” Kawasaki said. “We will have a comprehensive discussion about ranked choice voting— how that worked, whether there are tweaks that could be necessary ... Ultimately, I don’t want to see it completely thrown out.”
Senate Bill 17, by Kawasaki, aims to restore limits on political donations that were lifted after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2021 that the caps unconstitutionally restricted free speech. Until then, individual Alaskans were limited to giving $500 a year to favored political candidates. Kawasaki is proposing an annual limit of $700.
The senator also wishes to discuss ballot curing, which is when election officials double check a ballot with a problem, such as a missing signature. Currently, incomplete ballots are thrown out, Kawasaki said.
“We want people who cast ballots to be assured the their ballot will count and that anybody who tries to fool the system — that that person is caught,” the senator said.
Rep. Ashley Carrick, D-Fairbanks, also pre-filed several bills. One bill aims to reinforce that electric bicycles are indeed bicycles. Carrick is also trying to get a faculty seat on the University of Alaska Board of Regents.
Carrick is sponsor of the Textbook Cost Transparency Act, which requires the university to disclose fees and textbook costs for classes at the time of registration. The bill would give students “a better sense of what they are really going to pay for a class,” she said.
Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, has pre-filed the Senate version of the Textbook Cost Transparency Act along with a proposal to amend the constitution to cap state spending.
The state spending cap would be tied to growth of personal income in Alaska, minus the incomes of government employees.
“I don’t know how favorable the climate is for this bill but we at least want got keep putting it out there and keep the conversation going,” said Myers, who belongs to the Senate Minority.
Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson is a leader in the Senate Majority and is hopeful about one of her legislative priorities, getting the state to acknowledge Juneteenth as a legal holiday.
“Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery. It’s the real day that slavery was ended ... June 19, 1865,” Gray-Jackson said.
The senator has previously proposed adding Juneteenth to the list of state holidays. Juneteenth is currently a federal holiday.
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, and also a member of the bipartisan majority, has bills changing state retirement benefits from individual investment accounts to pension plans and granting veterans free trapping privileges at age 50.
Kiehl is also proposing a program whereby victims of abuse and certain public employees could receive address protection services from the state.
Ketchikan Rep. Dan Ortiz, an independent, joked that his bill to observe daylight savings all year long feels obligatory for the Legislature at this point.
“It comes up every time we change the clock,” he said. “We didn’t push it very hard last session. We might push it harder this time. We’ll see how it goes.”
