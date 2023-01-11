The Israel Anti-Discrimination Act, the Textbook Cost Transparency Act and an act establishing Juneteenth as a legal holiday are some of the bills awaiting state lawmakers when they convene next week for the 33rd Alaska Legislature.

There’s a proposal allowing taxes to be paid in gold and silver, a bill to repeal ranked choice voting, and legislation to criminalize committing an assault in the presence of a child.

