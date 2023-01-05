Bank

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The old KFC/Taco Bell building on Mill Bay Road by Safeway is being transformed into Northrim Bank. 

The full-service Northrim Bank branch planned for the old KFC/Taco Bell building in the Safeway parking lot could be open by the end of the month, company officials say.

The bank opened a loan production office in Kodiak in April 2020. But Northrim quickly saw the need for a community bank to serve Kodiak residents with more than loan opportunities. When the opportunity for space opened the bank began the regulatory approval process, said Marketing and Communications Director Kari Skinner. That process was completed in July.

