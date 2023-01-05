The full-service Northrim Bank branch planned for the old KFC/Taco Bell building in the Safeway parking lot could be open by the end of the month, company officials say.
The bank opened a loan production office in Kodiak in April 2020. But Northrim quickly saw the need for a community bank to serve Kodiak residents with more than loan opportunities. When the opportunity for space opened the bank began the regulatory approval process, said Marketing and Communications Director Kari Skinner. That process was completed in July.
“We’re really targeting an end of January, first of February opening,” Skinner said. “We’ve had a presence in Kodiak for the last couple of years with our loan production office. But we’re really excited to grow that presence. So we’re looking forward to providing opportunities to Kodiak residents and the community.”
Supply chain issues have caused some delays in the building renovations, but Northrim is still ahead of its original opening date scheduled for the week of Feb. 13.
Mark Anderson is going to manage the new branch, and Jeff Sanford will continue in his role as commercial lender. Both are longtime Kodiak residents. Anderson has more than 20 years in the finance industry, most recently serving as CFO for Brechan Construction before joining Northrim Bank in 2020, according to AlaskaBusiness. Sanford had a long career in commercial lending with Wells Fargo before joining Northrim Bank.
“I’m just excited. It’s going to be good for the community,” Sanford said. “[There will be] lots of services…. It’s expected to be great for Kodiak, and we’re an Alaskan bank so that’s even better. It’s not a big bank for the Lower 48, but when you walk in you’re our No. 1 customer.”
Right now, Northrim Bank can only provide loans for personal and business use out of its current location. Its new location will be able to handle more complete money management transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, as well as offer use of an on-location ATM.
The location will also be the new home for Residential Mortgage.
Skinner said the new location will allow Kodiak businesses and consumers to have a full banking relationship with Northrim.
“We’re a local community bank; we want to be able to help businesses more and help consumers reach their financial goals,” Skinner said. “We look to partner with different entities in the community to make the community stronger and better.”
