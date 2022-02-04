Huxley Williams knew he had the Kodiak Island Borough School District Spelling Bee in the bag when pronouncer Mat Freeman said the word “primordial.”
Without hesitation, the Main Elementary School fifth-grader leaned into the microphone, repeated the word and spelled “P-R-I-M-O-R-D-I-A-L.”
Spectators — mostly families of the 11 participants — erupted, showering Williams with 12 seconds of applause for winning Wednesday’s district-wide spelling bee inside the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. He collected a trip to Anchorage to compete in the state bee for his spelling dominance. According to district bee coordinator Melissa Alexander, a date has not been set for the state competition, but she is hoping it will happen.
Why was Williams so confident? Simple. Dungeons and Dragons.
“I like to play Dungeons and Dragons, and that is a language in Dungeons and Dragons, primordial. It is what Tritons speak. They are like mermaids,” Williams said.
That was news to Freeman, who has been the district’s pronouncer for at least six years.
“I thought he was probably going to ask me for a definition,” said Freeman, a teacher.
Had he been asked, Freeman would have said primordial is an adjective that means “existing at” or “from the beginning of time.” However, Freeman did supply plenty of definitions, word origins and sentences during the hour-long competition
However, Freeman did supply plenty of definitions, word origins and sentences during the hour-long competition that featured 27 words — 17 spelled correctly — out of the possible 400.
Williams spelled correctly “hull,” “exile,” “mortification” and “assassinate” to edge out his competitors in four rounds. Seven spellers were left after the first round, five after the second and three after the third round. Peterson Elementary fifth-grader Justin Thomas and North Star Elementary fourth-grader McKinley Johnson both misspelled their fourth-round words “porcine” and “semblance,” which sent Williams — a second-year competitor in the district-wide bee — to the championship round.
“I thought the words were really hard,” said Williams, who admitted he only glanced through the thick book of words once leading up to the bee.
“I forgot the list at school every time that I was going to bring it home,” said Williams, who listed science, math and reading as his favorite subjects.
Freeman, a runner-up in the district-wide bee back in the day, looked at the entire list of words, just in case the rounds started adding up. The 2018 bee went eight rounds but also had 16 entries.
“There are some words that I had not heard of,” he said. “I could spell about two-thirds of the words. There are probably about a third that are dangerous.”
The district bee featured the top spellers from East, North Star, Main and Peterson elementary schools, Kodiak Middle School and AK Teach — the homeschool program. Competitors ranged from third to seventh grade. The 11 spellers advanced to the district bee by winning their school bee.
The state bee winner advances to the national-televised Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. on June. 2.
“I’ve seen a movie about a spelling person, but I haven’t seen it on ESPN,” Williams said.
Spelling bee contestants
Kodiak Middle School — Caitlyn Chya, sixth grade; Marcus Nash, seventh grade.
Main Elementary — Huxley Williams, fifth grade; Jasmine Sabangan, third grade.
East Elementary — Ian Randolph, third grade; Jacob Sanford, fifth grade.
North Star Elementary — McKinley Johnson, fourth grade; Nathaniel Mason, fifth grade.
Peterson Elementary — Justin Thomas, fifth grade; Lucas Cook, fifth grade.
AK Teach — Tanner Olson, fifth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.