Kodiak Island is filled with remarkable individuals, some with exciting jobs, backgrounds and hobbies. Heather Vlach might top the list. However, the Ohio native begs to differ.
“No, I don’t think so. I like to keep a low profile,” said Vlach at the start of an hour-long interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “This is even a bit too much for me.”
What makes Vlach one of the most interesting ladies in Kodiak? There are many reasons.
— She has visited over 70 countries.
— She has lived in six of those countries.
— Her dog Duke — a mystery mix from the Kodiak Animal Shelter — is the 2022 Kodiak Pet Idol of the Year.
— She is married to Kodiak sports icon John Malloy.
— She spends most of the year living in Qatar as the director of teaching and learning for the American School of Doha.
— The other remainder of the year (the summer), she lives on The Rock.
“It’s funny, the places couldn’t be any more polar opposite from each other on every level — from weather to the terrain, to my lifestyle,” Vlach said.
How did a Kodiak Island Borough School District employee land in Qatar, an Islamic country in Western Asia where pork is banned and alcohol sales are strictly controlled? Not to mention that women’s rights are restricted.
That’s easy to answer.
Vlach seeks adventure and loves diversity. Qatar offers all that. Plus, the paycheck is pretty darn good (it’s tax-free).
As a 27-year veteran in the education field (20 of those years spent overseas), Vlach has connections. She said there seems to be just “1 degree of separation” between most educators.
One of her peeps recommended she apply for the American School of Doha job opening. Having spent only two years in Kodiak, she initially said no. The administrators at the school didn’t accept that answer. The endless phone calls finally wore Vlach down. She took the job and is set to begin her fifth year in Qatar.
In her words, the work is “really interesting.” The international school is associated with the U.S. Embassy, has an enrollment of 2,550 students, and houses 220 teachers from all over the globe. The students represent more than 85 countries and speak more than 50 languages. She said 40% of the students are American, while the majority are from Arabic countries.
“The diversity of it is a big draw to me because I like to travel. It is great to be around all these people from so many different cultures,” Vlach said.
Attending the school comes with a hefty price tag, upwards of $30,000 annually for students. However, Vlach said only one out of four students pay out of pocket. Most students get their tuition covered by companies like ExxonMobil and Boeing or by one of the seven American universities in Dohan. Tuition is worked into their parent’s employment package at those companies or schools.
“We are a selective school, and it is rigorous for that reason,” Vlach said. “A lot of our students come back and say that their first year of university was easier than high school.”
A fun fact about the school is that it maintains the only baseball field in Qatar, a country where soccer (or football in that part of the world), camel racing, cricket and falconry are popular sports.
“Because it is an American school, obviously baseball is popular,” Vlach said. “You think about the Middle East, and you think about sand. We have this rolling green, big huge standard baseball field.”
Speaking of soccer, Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The men’s tournament was played in November and December. Vlach attended seven games for cheap. Her tickets ranged from $8 to $60 and were obtained by a lottery-style system for people who lived in Qatar.
“The World Cup really put Qatar on the map,” Vlach said. “People have heard of it now, which I think is great. It has also been highlighted as a place to see. It is worth a visit here.”
Vlach gets asked many questions from her friends and family about living in Qatar. Some of the most common questions are: Does she cover herself in public? What is the food like? Does she speak Arabic?
She doesn’t speak Arabic because English is a common language there. The food is full of meat, mostly lamb. And she does not show skin in public.
“You just need to look conservative. What I always say is that I am a guest in the country, and I follow basically what would be expected of me,” Vlach said. “I don’t show my knees or my elbows. I don’t wear shorts, no matter how hot it is.”
The average July temperature in Doha is 99 degrees. Luckily for Vlach, she is in Kodiak in July where it seldom reaches 60. The school year in Doha is from August to June. She travels back to the island in December and for summer break. On shorter breaks, she experiences nearby countries and spends time paddle-boarding.
“I live on the Arabian Gulf. It is beautiful and absolutely stunning,” Vlach said. “I go downstairs and jump right in the water.”
So how did this world traveler, who has lived in the Czech Republic, Thailand, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, end up in Kodiak? Simple. John Malloy, a 1994 graduate of Kodiak High School, a former football player at Eastern Oregon University, and a longtime Kodiak High hoops coach and KIBSD employee.
A mutual friend in the education field introduced them to each other. Vlach started coming to Kodiak to visit Malloy in 2013. After Malloy’s teaching and coaching gig at the International School of Prague ended, the couple moved to Kodiak.
“Out of all the places that I have lived, Kodiak is the most comparable to international living,” Vlach said.
Malloy visited Qatar for the first time last year and talks to Vlach daily on WhatsApp. The hardest part about living in Qatar is being away from family and friends. Qatar is 11 hours (12 when the time changes) ahead of Kodiak. It takes two days (22 air hours) to fly from Kodiak to Qatar and vice versa.
“The dog I miss a lot, and Facetime does not work with a dog,” Vlach said.
Vlach knew early on that she wanted to live in different countries. She wouldn’t trade lives with anybody else.
“I am living my dream,” Vlach said. “Although, I always thought it would be in an African hut.”
