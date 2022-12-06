Kodiak resident Mary Jean Silva, assistant director of the Base Kodiak Child Development Center, was one of eight individuals honored by the U.S. Coast Guard as a recipient of the Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year for 2021.
The award ceremony was held in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 17.
“I was shocked, and I didn’t know how to act when I first learned the news,” said Silva, who was vacationing in the Philippines with her husband when she was notified by Coast Guard leadership that she would be traveling to Washington to receive the award. “Knowing I was selected among the best of the best was just unbelievable.
“This award meant the world to me, especially to show my children and family and everybody from my hometown what I’ve accomplished because this validates that regardless of your race, religion, etc., you can achieve goals and dream big if you work diligently in life. This made my town so proud!”
Silva moved to Kodiak in 2019 to work as the training and curriculum coordinator at the Child Development Center, and went on to fill the director’s role for the CDC during part of last year on a temporary basis. In 2021, Silva also acted as the family childcare coordinator for the 17th District, which oversees training, certification and inspection of any home daycare programs run in Coast Guard housing.
Silva is currently the assistant director, where she is responsible for budgets totaling $800,000, overseeing 26 staff members, ensuring proper registration of children, implementing the USDA food program, and handling administrative duties for the Coast Guard subsidy program.
For most of 2021, the Base Kodiak CDC director, training and curriculum coordinator, education specialist, administrative assistant and cook positions were vacant, so Silva filled numerous other roles in addition to her existing job.
“Ms. Jean is a dedicated and industrious employee who consistently put the support of Coast Guard families and children as her top priority,” said Cmdr. Anna Steel, Base Kodiak personnel support department head, in a statement. “She worked cheerfully through severe personnel shortages and is extremely deserving of this honor.”
The Base Kodiak CDC program has a maximum capacity of 120 children, and maintained an average enrollment of 114 children through 2021, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
Silva has worked at similar military facilities in Texas, California, Kansas and Japan during the 27 years she has spent in early childhood education.
