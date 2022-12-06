Coast guard

Adm. Linda Fagan, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, stands with Mary Jean Silva (center) in Washington D.C., on Nov. 17, 2022, after presenting her with the Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year award for 2021.

Kodiak resident Mary Jean Silva, assistant director of the Base Kodiak Child Development Center, was one of eight individuals honored by the U.S. Coast Guard as a recipient of the Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year for 2021.

The award ceremony was held in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 17.

