Roxanne Murphy, the Valdez assistant city manager, has been offered the job as new borough manager by the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, following a unanimous vote and contingent on a background check.
The decision was made following a two-day interview process with six potential candidates.
“We extended an offer though there are some details that still need to be hammered out,” Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said Tuesday night prior to an assembly work session. “Ms. Murphy stood out from the rest of the candidates, and she was the first choice for many assembly members going into the meeting.”
A special meeting also held Tuesday contained an executive session, in which the assembly authorized Roberts and the deputy presiding officer, Assembly Member Aimee Williams, to negotiate with Murphy on her contract before the assembly ratifies it at an upcoming meeting.
“We still have to negotiate the final contract within a set of parameters laid out by the assembly,” Roberts said Wednesday morning. “The Assembly will still have to approve any final contract.”
The job offer drastically cuts the recruitment time table. The borough already had accelerated its timetable by two weeks when it moved up its virtual interviews from Nov. 19-20 to Nov. 3-4. The revised schedule would have seen the borough invite finalists for in-person interviews at the start of December.
Should the contract with Murphy be finalized, she would arrive on island just as the budget process for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 begins.
During the interview process Friday, Murphy fielded questions from Meagan Christensen, the borough’s special projects and grants writer and borough manager recruitment lead.
Murphy said she comes to the table with 20 years of experience in the private, public and some nonprofit sectors. Her first experience with public service was working as a community relations specialist for the city of Tacoma, Washington.
Following her position in Tacoma, Murphy said she earned her master’s degree in public administration from The Evergreen State College in Washington state.
Her career included working for the Nooksack Indian Tribe, first as the general manager’s assistant and then as its youth department director. Concurrently she served as a city council member for Bellingham, Wash.
After a reorganization of the tribe, Murphy said her work concluded and she decided to pursue a dream.
“I was really curious about assistant manager jobs, so I came to Alaska, where I became the assistant city manager for Valdez,” Murphy said. “After just six months of being in Alaska, I became the interim manager.”
Murphy has served as the assistant city manager since 2018, and briefly served in the interim role from March to September 2019.
Murphy said Kodiak and Valdez have similar government structures and issues. She added that her time spent involved with the Alaska Municipal League allowed her to develop contacts in Kodiak who encouraged her to consider The Rock as a potential career move.
“I’ve been thinking about Kodiak for the past two years,” Murphy told the assembly. “Professionally, there are great strengths I could bring to the island and the borough manager.”
She said during her brief tenure as Valdez’s interim city manager, she developed a $55 million budget.
“It was a really great experience, working with the department heads and helping to refine their budgets, really figure out where the council members were coming from with their hopes and dreams for the year,” Murphy said. “I had the chance to hand it off to the city manager who got hired, which created an opportunity for a smooth transition.”
Murphy said it was important for a manager to maintain a strong relationship with a governing board such as the assembly.
“It’s important for me to try and get to know the assembly members at the professional level so I can think ahead about the values assembly members have so that it comes to implementing policies or asking for policy changes … people are generally working forward with support,” Murphy said.
She said some of her successes as assistant city manager have included overhauling Valdez’s comprehensive plan, or planning and zoning vision.
“I love being a government wonk who actually loves planning and zoning,” Murphy said. “I know that is quite complicated and not often beloved.”
Murphy said Kodiak and Valdez share a lot of the same issues when it comes to state planning over the past three years.
“Ferry issues, the tax grab for fish taxes and school bond debt reimbursement are some of them,” Murphy said. “Valdez wasn’t as hard hit by the school bond reimbursement, but I know it’s something that a lot of communities are struggling with.”
She said she was impressed with the borough’s federal priorities, including bringing improved broadband internet to Kodiak and protecting the fishing industry.
When asked by Christensen whether Murphy has ever utilized her Native American background, Murphy said it has been consistently utilized.
“It’s exciting to use it because the city of Valdez never before had a great relationship with the local tribe and that is something I’ve helped improve,” Murphy said.
From a personal perspective, Murphy told the assembly that Kodiak would fit in with her perspective.
“I would love the recreational life there because I’m a cross country skier — a snow-shoer — I practice yoga and love backcountry skiing,” Murphy said. “That would be the ying and the yang of having a manager job and good quality of life so hopefully you can stay longer in the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.