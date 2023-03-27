Fire station

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The future home of the City of Kodiak Fire Department at 1240 Mill Bay Road.  

Last week, the Kodiak City Council authorized an agreement with Anchorage-based Osborne Construction Co. to work with the architect to complete a design for the city of Kodiak’s fire station replacement project.

Kodiak’s Core Project Team evaluated and scored three proposals and interviewed the interested contractors March 7 and 8 in Anchorage. The proposals came from three Anchorage contractors: Osborne, Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc.

