Last week, the Kodiak City Council authorized an agreement with Anchorage-based Osborne Construction Co. to work with the architect to complete a design for the city of Kodiak’s fire station replacement project.
Kodiak’s Core Project Team evaluated and scored three proposals and interviewed the interested contractors March 7 and 8 in Anchorage. The proposals came from three Anchorage contractors: Osborne, Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc.
The Core Project Team recommended Osborne during a regular city council meeting last Thursday for a total of $30,000 to participate in the design development and constructability process up to 100%.
“The city received three excellent proposals and heard from prepared teams, of whom are highly qualified to complete the fire station...,” Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke said in the regular meeting. “We are confident that Osborne Construction is the best team for the fire station project.”
If the City Council and Core Project Team feel the design input from Osborne is successful at the close of the design process, the contractor will be asked to continue in the next steps of constructing the fire station, which is anticipated to begin this summer, according to documents.
“If we get to 100% design and we’re happy, then we would bring to Council an agreement for construction and that would be a much larger fee than $30,000,” Bahnke said.
Bahnke, City Manager Mike Tvenge, Fire Chief Frank Dorner, City Engineer Matt Holmstrom and City Council member Rich Walker make up the Core Project Team.
Under the Construction Manager/General Contractor process the city will manage separate contracts for the designer and contractor. The city of Kodiak plans for the contractor to work with Wolf Architecture and have the guaranteed maximum price for the project set by late summer, Bahnke said in previous KDM interviews.
“We bring proactive leadership, quality projects with major emphasis on safety, quality as well as emphasizing on-time completion within budget,” Osborne Project Manager Randy Barnes wrote in a cover letter to the city of Kodiak. “Our internal ability to manage complicated and challenging projects has made us unique in our field as a general contractor.”
The city of Kodiak has secured $22 million to fund the project. According to Bahnke, one of the reasons the city is using the Construction Manager/General Contractor method is to set a guaranteed maximum price contract. The city initially placed extra funds for this project on its state and federal capital improvement projects list, but city management didn’t feel that asking for additional funds for contingencies or price escalations was appropriate since that number is unknown at this time, according to Bahnke.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court) on two floors, plus equipment, training and a mechanical mezzanine, according to information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.