The City of Kodiak’s Historic Preservation Commission could make a recommendation on what to do with the city’s latest property acquisition as soon as October.
Last month, the Kodiak City Council accepted title to the old Griffin Memorial Hospital on Mission Street from the State of Alaska.
The 18-bed hospital, built in 1940, was Kodiak’s first modern medical facility. Since closing in the 1970s the building has been maintained by the state, which in 2020 listed it as surplus property.
The city gained title to the old hospital at no cost. In 2021, annual heating oil and electrical costs were $13,348.
Mayor Pat Branson is an ex-officio member of the Historic Preservation Commission. She said she’s excited about the potential of the building, which she considers an historical asset. “It’s a beautiful building, and it’s in good shape. It’s another piece of Kodiak’s history,” Branson told KDM.
“Kodiak doesn’t have a lot of historical assets, like Juneau or the other towns in the Southeast do. A lot of ours were wiped out in 1964. But we have the Kodiak History Museum (The old Russian administration building, one of the oldest buildings of its size in Alaska), and the old barn (adjacent to the library). And there are some houses on the hill that are from before 1964, so it’s not like we don’t have any history here,” Branson said.
Branson said the City Council will have final say on how the building is used, but she wants the Historic Preservation Commission to consider potential uses like housing Kodiak’s public non-profits. “We have had some of the non-profits tell us they would like to use the building, but [the Historic Preservation Commission] will have a say and take community input as well,” Branson added.
The Historic Preservation Commission will hold its next quarterly meeting in October.
