It’s been six months since Doreen R. Williams, 43, was first accused of felony assault in the third degree and the charges keep on piling.
Williams was charged with 53 counts of violating the conditions of her release after she allegedly missed 52 required breath tests exams and tested positive for alcohol on one breath test between April 25 and May 16, according to documents filed in Kodiak District Court. These charges were made against Williams on May 19.
Prior to May 19, Williams was charged with 58 counts of violating the conditions of her release on March 24 for allegedly missing 58 breath tests between March 1 and March 24.
Williams was originally charged with a Class C Felony after an alleged assault in December, according to court documents. She was supposedly intoxicated at the time of this incident.
She was taken into custody and was later bonded out, according to court records. The conditions of her release stipulated, among other things, that she could not consume alcohol and was required to take breath tests at the discretion of a pretrial enforcement division officer, according to court documents.
Each charge represents a single time that a pretrial enforcement division officer requested that Williams give a breath test. Several attempts were made during a single day.
Both of her bonds, in December and March, were set at $500 to be paid fully in cash, records show.
Williams is facing up to five years imprisonment for her Class C Felony charge.
