This is prime viewing season for Kodiak bears, but many locals saw a different kind of creature last week moored at Pier 2 that was, in its own way, just as spectacular.
The sighting being referenced was the Healy. At 420 feet, it is the Coast Guard’s largest ship, weighing in at 16,000 long tons, or 35,839,999 pounds, with a draft of 36 feet.
The crew for the Seattle-based ship totals 84 and it is commanded by Capt. Michele Schallip.
Even though the Healy spends most of its touring time in Alaska waters, this is the first time in several years that the cutter had made a port call in Kodiak. It was here for five days, during which time crew members took advantage of local restaurants, hiking trails, fishing excursions and, yes, Kodiak bear sightings.
Despite the Healy’s impact on the local economy and the attention the massive ship drew while her crew was on island, its truly lasting impact will be the ongoing high-latitude research that scientists are performing while aboard the vessel.
The Healy, with its 2 inches of steel on the bow and an “ice knife” that allows the vessel to cut through 4 ½ feet of ice while steaming at 7 knots, is capable of a variety of scientific endeavors.
It can deploy and recover subsurface moorings that give scientists data recorded over a period of time. It can deploy and recover sea gliders that collect information in what scientists refer to as the “water column.” And equipment aboard the Healy allows scientists to track water temperatures at various depths to understand more about high-latitude ocean currents and the water’s chemical components, among other things.
Igor Polyakov, professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and researcher at the International Arctic Research Center, told local media last week that the Healy has been helping scientists explore “gaps in the Arctic” since it was commissioned in 2002.
“Because of logistical challenges, because of political challenges, this region was always a challenge for researchers,” Polyakov said aboard the Healy. “So we decided that’s our target, and starting from 2002 we conduct observations along the Siberian continental slope.”
The idea has been to collect data from the same locations while using the same methods so scientists have a continuous record to show changes in climate, Polyakov said.
One of the things scientists are tracking is the inflow of warm water from the northern Atlantic and northern Pacific oceans, which, Polyakov said, would be enough to melt the Arctic Ocean “several times over in just one year.”
The reason that doesn’t happen, Polyakov said, is because this “huge storage of heat” is covered by freshwater, and that freshwater prevents the polar ice from melting.
“But what we observe now… we see that this layer of freshwater is disappearing,” Polyakov said. “And this heat from the ocean interior becomes more and more accessible.”
The proof, Polyakov said, is that last year the path of Pacific Ocean water into the center of the Arctic Ocean was ice free along the periphery of the polar regions for a longer period of time.
“What we see now as [this] progresses toward Alaska, we see that the … East Siberian Sea is ice free in November now,” Polyakov said. “It’s coming. It’s coming.”
HOW DO WE RESPOND?
What should people — from international scientists and Kodiak fishermen to Washington, D.C., politicians and leaders in Alaska’s coastal communities — do with this information?
“First of all, this is a very new knowledge,” Polyakov said. “People were thinking about this [freshwater] surface layer as very stable. No way for this layer to be destroyed. Now we see that’s not true anymore.”
For their part, scientists can take this new information and use it to model future climate trends, among other things.
The benefits of knowing, Polyakov said, is that people can be informed, alarmed and prepared. Of course, he said, people are not always prepared even if they are alarmed and informed, which is why politicians also need to be acting on this information.
“My guesstimate is, yes, we will see some dramatic [climate] changes in coming years,” Polyakov said, acknowledging that no one knows for sure, which is why continued research is so important.
When asked what local fishermen should be doing, Polyakov responded: “As a human, I’m trained to diversify my activities. As a scientist, I’m trained to diversify my search for funding. So I advise: Diversify your ability to respond to climate change. Because climate change is real. But answering your question, ‘How to respond?’ is, ‘I have big doubt on how to answer.’”
So the research continues. And so does the angst.
