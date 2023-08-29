This is prime viewing season for Kodiak bears, but many locals saw a different kind of creature last week moored at Pier 2 that was, in its own way, just as spectacular.

The sighting being referenced was the Healy. At 420 feet, it is the Coast Guard’s largest ship, weighing in at 16,000 long tons, or 35,839,999 pounds, with a draft of 36 feet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.