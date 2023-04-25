Skinner

Rebecca Skinner, attorney for Skinner Law Office LLC and executive for Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association, has applied for the soon-to-be-open seat of Borough Mayor.

The Borough Assembly voted on April 6 to open applications for the mayor’s seat to the general public as well as Assembly members. Skinner turned in her application before the deadline last Friday.

