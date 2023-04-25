Rebecca Skinner, attorney for Skinner Law Office LLC and executive for Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association, has applied for the soon-to-be-open seat of Borough Mayor.
The Borough Assembly voted on April 6 to open applications for the mayor’s seat to the general public as well as Assembly members. Skinner turned in her application before the deadline last Friday.
“I was born and raised in Kodiak and am passionate about Kodiak’s vibrancy and health. I served four years as DPO under three different mayors and understand what is required as mayor,” Skinner wrote in her application. “I served six years on the Assembly and understand the business of the KIB. I have experience running KIB Assembly meetings and work sessions. Finally, I want to continue to give back to Kodiak!”
In addition, she has experience with budgeting. Skinner was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and served multiple terms as an Assembly member.
“I understand how borough processes work and what it takes to get things done, as well as the substantial amount of time and effort necessary to be an effective Assembly member,” Skinner said in a previous KDM interview. “I have an MBA, with a focus in finance, and a solid grasp of the borough budget. I understand what drives the Kodiak economy, the primary sources of Borough revenue and the largest expenditures. This allows me to effectively identify and prioritize what course of action is likely to give us the biggest bang for our buck.”
Assembly members Scott Arndt and Joseph Delgado have also submitted applications for the seat of Kodiak Island Borough mayor.
Aimee Williams will vacate the borough mayor’s seat on Sunday to take the position of borough manager, to which she was appointed in March.
The Assembly is scheduled to interview applicants Thursday with a decision to be made on May 4. This will leave a space of three days in which there will be no borough mayor.
Regardless of who fills the seat, the next borough mayor will be appointed by the Assembly. The process for filling such a vacancy depends on when it occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone in the next election.
If the vacancy had occurred more than six months before the next election then a special election would have been scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ start date as borough manager is Monday her replacement will be made by appointment. The Assembly only needs a majority vote to appoint the next borough mayor.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that role until Williams’ start date.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat on the Assembly. The selected candidate would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of Williams’ term, according to borough code.
If an Assembly member is chosen, the Assembly would be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy and then select a candidate from the public.
