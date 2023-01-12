Dozens of harbor users came to Tuesday night’s City Council work session, and all of those who spoke during the meeting were against the city’s push to make sweeping changes to the structure of the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.
A total of 11 people spoke in favor of keeping PHAB as it is or making only minimal changes. The meeting was a follow-up to a Nov. 8 City Council work session where potential changes were introduced and discussed by Council members and staff.
In essence, the City Council has been considering ways to restructure PHAB in an effort to improve communication between the city and the board. The city currently has a working draft resolution and will continue to allow for public discussion on the matter.
At Tuesday’s work session, City Mayor Pat Branson said PHAB members and the community are welcome to come back and provide feedback on the next draft resolution.
“I think we’ve had some positive comments tonight about this topic,” Branson said at the work session. “I’m sure the council will consider those as we look at the resolution and other advisory boards as well to make sure that those tasks are defined and the communication is there, is efficient, working, and they give recommendations and regular reports to the council. That’s what I would look for.”
Among the potential changes the city is considering making to the Port and Harbors Advisory Board is to allow the harbormaster to chair the board, adding a council member to the board, designating the board as a committee, changing the meeting times for the board so it meets quarterly, and allowing the city manager to determine the items for discussion.
“In my experience, the best boards are those that had a healthy, spirited debate amongst themselves and with management on the decision they must make and is free to set its own agenda and consider any issue that is relevant to its responsibilities,” said Nick Szabo, resident port agent and PHAB member, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Stosh Anderson, a past PHAB member, said Tuesday night that he agreed with the idea to allow PHAB to set its own agenda. He said the opinions of the people working in the harbor are very valuable.
The City Council set PHAB as one of its strategic priorities in February 2021. Tuesday night, council member Charles Davidson described the port and harbors as Kodiak’s economic lifelines. He said that the issue should be expedited to ensure that Kodiak’s port and harbors are able to be first in line for funding under the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
City Manager Mike Tvenge said the discussion needed to slow down “so we can craft something that would benefit everybody.”
City Council member Terry Haines said he agrees that before any organizational changes are made to the board, the City Council needs to take a deeper look at the options. He also said that if any one change was to be made ahead of others, it should be the inclusion of a City Council member to the advisory board as an ex-officio member to improve communication.
The new drafts being created by the city look to improve the purpose, clarity and efficiency of the advisory board.
City Council member John Whiddon said fishermen need to be demanding more of PHAB to ensure that issues are being resolved in a timely manner.
“The one thing that stays the same are the fishermen and the port and harbors board,” Bruce Schactler said at the meeting. “That is the city’s memory. That’s your touch with reality. You know, we have great people on the council, but some of you wouldn’t have the slightest idea of what’s going down in that harbor every day, or what the needs are, what the wants are, or what the practical application of all that is.”
Mitch Keplinger agreed with keeping PHAB as it is so that it can continue to focus on long-term issues as other members of the city come and go. Many supporters of PHAB’s current structure also said they believed projects discussed on the board should come from the bottom up, so its format should not be changed to a standing committee.
Said Gerry Knagin: “I looked at the policy and procedures for being able to bring up my subject area, however minor it might be, to this [new committee] and I found it was a little bit more difficult.”
