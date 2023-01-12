Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

An aerial view of St. Paul Harbor. 

Dozens of harbor users came to Tuesday night’s City Council work session, and all of those who spoke during the meeting were against the city’s push to make sweeping changes to the structure of the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.

A total of 11 people spoke in favor of keeping PHAB as it is or making only minimal changes. The meeting was a follow-up to a Nov. 8 City Council work session where potential changes were introduced and discussed by Council members and staff.

