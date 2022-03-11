Before landing the role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” Mary Rohrer had never performed a solo in public unless the time she sang a duet at the age of 6 in church counts.
During the 2-hour Kodiak Arts Council play, the Kodiak High School junior has seven solos.
“I remember when I first got the part, my aunt came up to me and was like, ‘You sing,”’ Rohrer said. “She said, ‘I knew you could sing, but I didn’t know you like sang, sang.”’
Sing she does. Rohrer will have busted out 35 solos when the play culminates on Sunday. No experience to a rockstar in a matter of two weeks.
Nervous? Just a little bit, but it didn’t show during last week’s first two performances at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. She owned the stage in her first opportunity in a lead role.
“Since I cast her, she has risen to such heights that even I didn’t expect,” director Lissa Woodbury Jensen said. “She has just grabbed it, taken hold and is just wonderful.”
Performing isn’t new for Rohrer, but being a prominent part of the cast is. In her first four plays, Rohrer had minor parts. The thought of playing Ariel pushed her to try out for “The Little Mermaid.”
“I’ve been watching Disney movies ever since I was a little girl,” Rohrer said.
She admitted she has viewed “The Little Mermaid” at least a dozen times and always imagined being a mermaid.
“I remember when I was little, I would play in the ocean with my cousin and we would be mermaids swimming around. Now I get to live my dream and be a mermaid,” she said.
Woodbury Jensen wasn’t considering Rohrer as Ariel until she heard her perform in a high school concert just before auditions. It struck Woodbury Jensen that Rohrer had grown up, with her long flowing red hair.
“Her youth and innocence just shined through for this role, which is exactly what I wanted,” the longtime Kodiak director said. “Ariel is supposed to be quite, young, innocent, and so optimistic about the whole wide world and hasn’t been jarred by life yet. Mary personifies that.”
The mask-wearing audience members threw Rohrer for a loop when performing her first opening-night solo.
“They all just looked mad. All I could see were their eyes. They were all relaxed, sitting back with their arms crossed, and even if they were smiling, it still looked like they were mad.”
Rohrer entered theater as a seventh-grader when she acted in the Kodiak Arts Council’s rendition of “Mary Poppins’’ alongside her mom Jill, the musical director for “The Little Mermaid.”
She enjoyed it so much that she has kept going and has appeared in “Newsies,” “The Enchanted Workshop” and “Princess and the Goblin.”
“It is fun to be able to step out of your life and into somebody else’s life and be somebody else,” Rohrer said.
It’s not all fun. The audience doesn’t see the work leading up to the performances. Practice started in January, and Rohrer not only perfected her role but memorized the lines of the characters she interacted with in scenes.
“It took a while to figure out how I was going to act some of the parts,” she said. “There are parts where she is stubborn and parts where she is mad. I can be angry at things, but being fake angry at things is really hard.”
Rohrer was all the talk at school this week, getting rave reviews from classmates and teachers. However, nobody asked her for an autograph. Maybe that will change after this weekend’s final set of performances. Today’s and Saturday’s play starts at 7 p.m. Sunday’s play begins at 2 p.m.
