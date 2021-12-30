Whether you just finished celebrating Christmas or are still looking forward to it, now is the time to plan on how to dispose of the holiday trash.
First and foremost, people should be thinking about how to recycle their trash, before bringing it to a dumpster or landfill, according to the Kodiak Island Borough Engineering and Facilities Director Dave Conrad.
Threshold Recycling will accept any paper, cardboard, aluminum or tin products. This includes wrapping paper, so long as it doesn’t contain plastic or wax, clear plastic bottles that are made of number one or number two plastic (the number can be found on the bottom of the bottle) and plastic jugs that once contained cleaning products such as detergent. Threshold Recycling will also take any Christmas lights, which can be deconstructed and used for electronics. It will accept old lights without charge, but would appreciate donations to help pay for the cost of shipping the lights to Seattle where the lights will be repurposed, according to an employee at Threshold Recycling.
If recycling is out of the question, there are dumpsters or landfills. When bringing trash to a dumpster, it is important to make sure that all trash gets into bins and is not left in the open, according to Conrad. If a dumpster is full, people can bring their waste to the landfill, he said. The Kodiak Island Borough Landfill on 1203 Monashka Bay Rd is normally open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, on Saturday, Jan. 1, the landfill will be closed. People can drop off 250 pounds of trash at the landfill for free, including yard waste such as trees.
There are also more environmentally friendly alternatives to disposing of Christmas trees. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Boy Scouts will be collecting trees that will be made into mulch and used on Kodiak, according to Crystal Burnside, a member of Kodiak’s Boy Scouts of America Troop Committee. People who are interested in having their tree picked up can contact Burnside at (907) 942-8055. They will have to leave their trees on their lawns on Jan. 8 before 9 a.m. and the scouts will pick it up for free.
