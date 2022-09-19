Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from John Whiddon, who is running for re-election to the Kodiak City Council.
Q: The City Council raised city employee wages earlier this year. Does the city have the funding to maintain those raises in future years without cutting services or raising taxes?
A: The City Council and staff have developed and maintained balanced budgets for the past seven years. The city’s ability to sustainably fund the employee wage increase was discussed in detail prior to implementation. It is important to note that the wage increases were a direct result of a comprehensive pay and compensation study conducted collaboratively by city staff and a consultant. The study indicated that in many cases, city wages were below other Alaskan communities, therefore this wage adjustment was enacted to provide parity and to help staff better compete in the job market. I do not anticipate a tax increase or reduction in services to cover wages.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and schoolteachers, among others. What role, if any, should the City Council play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: This problem is not unique to Kodiak and was the subject of extensive discussion at the recent Alaska Municipal League conference. The need for affordable housing was also reiterated by both senators Murkowski and Sullivan. The city must play a key role in helping to resolve the lack of affordable housing issue that is dramatically impacting organizations and employers in our community. Lack of affordable housing is preventing employers such as the School District, KANA, Providence and many others from filling key positions in both the public and private sectors.
The Council recently heard a presentation about a community land trust model that could be used to develop affordable housing. This model has been successfully used by a few Alaskan communities, employing a public/private partnership between the municipality and the developing agency. I fully support further exploration of the land trust model as one avenue to close the gap in the housing shortage.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for City of Kodiak funding next year?
A: There are numerous external influences on city funding that will create both opportunities and challenges as we move forward. On the positive side, based on today’s oil price of $95 per barrel, the state is in a better position to fund both government operations and capital projects. The recent award of $15 million from the state capital budget for the new fire house is directly attributable to the state’s improved financial position.
The federal government has released billions of dollars for infrastructure for rural and disadvantaged communities. Kodiak should compete for this funding. The key word is “compete.” These grant funds are highly competitive and come with substantial administrative overhead and reporting requirements. The city has calculated that repairs to both St. Paul and St. Herman harbors will cost upwards of $45 million over several years. Our roads and underground infrastructure are aging and need repair or replacement.
Inflation has adversely impacted households, businesses and governments. The City of Kodiak is not impervious to rising costs of operations while operating within a balanced budget framework. We will better understand the impacts of inflation when the council and staff sit down to develop the 2024 budget early next year.
Q: If the City of Kodiak needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: It is important to note that approximately 55% of the city’s operational budget is funded by sales taxes. These taxes are dedicated to the delivery of services by the city — police, fire, ambulance, harbor, public works, parks and recreation, library, administration and finance. Like most other businesses or organizations, city personnel costs are the largest factor in the budget. As previously mentioned, the city is facing increasing competition for employees.
Every budget cycle, the City Council discusses its budget goals, which have consistently been to develop a balanced budget without increasing taxes or reducing services. To achieve the balanced budgets for the past seven years, staff has recommended line-item reductions, deferrals on maintenance and purchases of vehicles and equipment, reduced travel and training.
If inflation remains at its current levels, the city will need to consider options to adjust revenue streams and balance the increased operating costs against the cost to deliver services. I will request that staff conducts a full analysis of all alternatives — including a reduction in the base sales tax rate combined with eliminating the tax cap (similar to Dutch Harbor) and an evaluation of all exemptions and loopholes.
Q: If cuts in the City of Kodiak budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: The City of Kodiak has developed a complex infrastructure that, given our remote location, provides an amazing quality of life. This comes at a cost. The role of the City Council with respect to the budget is to provide policy guidance to staff. It would be unusual and possibly detrimental for the council to suggest specific line-item reductions in the budget without input from staff.
If cuts are needed, there would be certain priorities to consider such as police and fire and public health — sanitation. Capital projects and maintenance needs are often the first to be cut. However, the council and public should understand the ramifications of those cuts if they are made.
Q: The City of Kodiak’s population peaked in 1990, when it totaled 6,389 people. Since the year 2000, the City of Kodiak’s population has declined by 14.3%. What, if anything, should the Kodiak City Council do to try to stop the decline?
A: Per the State of Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska’s gross migration from 2019-2020 was 11%, the highest among all states. This high rate of migration, both in and out, can be attributed to numerous factors — military transfers, leaving for college, job changes, the economy, family, medical, etc.
Kodiak has always been a transient community and for many of the same reasons. Most people who move to Alaska come for job opportunities. One of the city’s stated budget objectives is to encourage economic development or, put another way, create the climate for healthy business development. Job growth requires more housing, therefore being part of the housing shortage solution will help with job growth. The community land trust model could provide an avenue to help solve the housing shortage.
Another city budget goal is to promote the quality of life. The Baranof Park expansion through the Friends of Baranof Park and the city is an ideal model of how a private/public partnership can benefit the community.
Q: What should the Kodiak City Council be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: Young people leaving small, rural communities is a common phenomenon and not unique to Kodiak. Several factors will help encourage young adults to return to Kodiak, including jobs and job training, affordable housing, access to recreational opportunities, schools and health care.
Once again, the city can influence economic development and quality-of-life factors that promote the return of our young adults to the Island.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak City Council doing its best work in regard to how it serves City of Kodiak residents?
A: The council has worked diligently to provide taxpayers value for the services provided. While there are always areas for improvement, I am convinced that the city provides good value in an extremely challenging environment.
In terms of best work, an area that is likely overlooked is how effectively the council functions as a body to the benefit of residents. Collectively, the City Council has faithfully attended meetings, done the required reading, performed additional homework and research and then continually challenged staff to meet mutual goals and objectives. The council accomplishes this without overreaching or overburdening the manager and departments heads.
Q: What should be the Kodiak City Council’s top priority for the next five years? Explain what you’d like to see in this area.
A: The city provides the infrastructure that supports our seafood industry — two harbors and three piers and a water system that responds to peak demands by the processors. This infrastructure is aging and, in some cases, vulnerable to failure. The city has conducted assessments of the infrastructure and is finalizing a Waterfront Masterplan. The information contained in these reports should create a priority list for repairs or replacement matched with specific processes to acquire funding. Maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure should be a high priority for the next five years.
Kodiak is fortunate to have an emerging mariculture industry, a growing tourism industry, an expanding marine fabrication and repair industry, a good education system and excellent health care. There are signs of new growth — the Kodiak Marketplace — that signal the beginning of the revival of our downtown core area.
Our Coast Guard base will see a $300 million expansion over the next few years with new patrol cutters, additional personnel and families. This expansion will require preparation by the community to meet the needs of the new families that arrive.
Speaking recently to a long-time resident, he told me that even though he travels frequently, Kodiak will always be home. Many of us feel the same way. The council must continue to find ways to make Kodiak a wonderful place to live, work and raise families. It would be a privilege to serve the residents of the City of Kodiak, my hometown, for three more years as a City Councilmember.
