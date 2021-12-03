The Kodiak Island Borough School District in July announced it would be spending some of its $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal relief funding to do a deep overhaul of its health curriculum with the goal to focus on the “whole student’s needs.”
The overhaul, to be overseen by Director of Curriculum Katrina Stewart and newly-hired health care curriculum coordinator Theresa Miller, will also need committee members, according to a letter released Wednesday by Superintendent Larry LeDoux. The committee would draw in members of the public, parents, health officials, district staff and teachers to work together, according to Miller.
“We are looking for all members of the community because we want it to be a partnership between the district and the community at large, especially students and parents,” Miller said.
Miller said students are especially encouraged to apply for the committee.
“They’re an important voice because this is on behalf of students and we are doing this for the benefit of their wellbeing, so we want their input because this impacts them,” Miller said.
Miller added the district has reached out to out to members of the health care community and asked them to be part of the process.
In his letter, LeDoux stressed the importance of bringing families into the conversation.
“We know that families are their children’s first and most important teachers, and we know that the success of this process depends upon our close collaboration and shared goals,” LeDoux said
TWO-YEAR PROCESS
Overhauling will take two years to develop, Miller said.
“The first two years are for program development and we will roll it out after that,” Miller said.
The committee will advise and help hammer out the details of the lesson materials that students at all grade levels will learn, as well as materials for social-emotional and physical well-being.
“This review will be less focused on textbooks and more focused on how schools and families can help create healthy kids,” LeDoux said in his letter.
Nine topics will be discussed over the two-year process under the mantra of “Healthy Kids, Bright Future, Safe Communities,” LeDoux said.
“Because health is a multi-faceted subject and includes everything from mental health to nutrition, we will look at those nine different areas over the course of this review process, while also considering how they best fit together,” LeDoux said.
The overall committee and subcommittee groups would start examining five issues beginning in January including violence prevention, physical activity, sexual health, digital life, and food and nutrition. Subcommittees would meet once a month spread out over that month, with each group meeting on one of four Thursdays in the district’s central office building conference room.
The topics to be discussed in the following school year, 2022-2023, would focus on personal identity/wellness, substance abuse, social skills/positive decisions and mental and emotional wellbeing.
“Our goal is to create a comprehensive program that encourages discussion and strong family partnerships, a program that is customized to the unique needs of our community and students,” LeDoux said.
Mental and social-emotional health will be a large component, Miller said.
“It’s very important right now because people in general, not just students are feeling disconnected, so if we can find ways and methods to support students, this will benefit the community,” Miller said.
Another goal, he said, is “to respond to the needs of our students and ensure that they are receiving a relevant, empowering education that meets the challenges of today’s world.”
The current framework for elementary school health education includes a focus on nutrition and physical activity; an understanding of how alcohol, tobacco and drugs affect personal health; safety and injury prevention; mental and emotional health; and personal health and wellness, such as basic self-care and health maintenance skills.
Middle school focuses on healthy relationships and living, tobacco, alcohol and other drug uses and their prevention, as well as nutrition and fitness, sexual health and wellness.
High school curriculum continues the topics from middle school, with additional emphasis on safety and violence prevention, life skills and consumer health. However, students can opt to take healthcare at any point during their high school career.
ACCESS TO
INFORMATION
LeDoux, in his letter, said the curriculum overhaul comes at an essential time as access to information has changed and evolved.
“When we consider the lives of our students, we realize how much has changed since we were in their shoes, especially with rapidly changing technology,” LeDoux said. “Students are immersed in information because it is constantly at their fingertips.”
LeDoux has long been an advocate for how data should be used, stressing that raw information doesn’t tell the whole story.
“When used responsibly and with guidance, this can be wonderful for curious, inquisitive minds who want to learn,” LeDoux said. “On the other hand, many students look online for answers and advice before they even think to ask a parent or teacher.”
Unfiltered information, he said, especially when it comes from unreliable sources, can be detrimental because students may share the information with friends.
“Unfortunately, for every search filter, parental control setting, or restricted and supervised use, there is a way to get around it, making online activity difficult to monitor,” LeDoux said. “These challenges make it more complicated than ever to navigate childhood and adolescence, and they have forever changed the landscape of modern parenting.”
LeDoux said it’s essential that the district revitalize the health care system to address the changes.
“We need to help students critically evaluate the information that they may discover on their own, whether accidentally or intentionally,” LeDoux said. “We need to encourage thoughtful dialogue with parents and teachers who can guide them in understanding.”
LeDoux added that the community and the school district must “support young people in developing critical thinking skills and accessing reliable information.”
“This is true across all subject areas, but it feels especially urgent in the area of health, where the questions and topics can directly, powerfully impact students’ decisions, lives and futures,” LeDoux said. “We hope you will consider joining us in developing a program that helps our youth navigate these issues with solid information and critical dialogue.”
Applications and meeting schedules for the committee can be found online at kibsd.org. For more information, contact Theresa Miller at 907-486-7473 or at theresa.miller@kibsd.org.
“We are really excited to start this process and want to encourage community members and parents to help students take ownership of their futures in a positive, healthy manner,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.