Young children can learn a lot from nature, if they get the chance to experience the outdoors as a classroom. That’s the thought behind a new preschool launching this fall in Kodiak. Kodiak resident Alicia Sharpe is leading the local franchise of the national nature-based preschool Tinkergarten.
With schools in all 50 states, Tinkergarten offers kids 8 and under a research-based early education rooted outdoors. Sharpe said that’s the best place for young children to learn.
“Kids learn through their senses, and being able to touch, smell and taste. It’s how they learn from day one, through hands-on experiences,” Sharpe said. The concept is backed with plenty of research on the ways kids learn, Tinkergarten founder Brian Fitzgerald told a previous “Forming the Future” podcast.
“There’s a lot of research around brain development that shows being in nature leads to better and quicker learning as a result of being outside. Parents intuit it, kids are natural in it. You don’t even have to read the research to realize that when you go outside to take a walk it clears your head and you get a new perspective. For all of those reasons — even before you get into the science behind it — most people understand that an outside environment is great for learning,” Fitzgerald said.
For example, a lesson based on the European folktale “Stone Soup” teaches kids about community and sharing using rocks, sticks and shells collected on the beach to represent soup ingredients. Sharpe said Tinkergarten’s curriculum is based on big ideas like wellness (this fall), problem solving, empathy, communication, focus, persistence and creativity. “It’s really nice to have these ideas, curriculum and lessons laid out like this.”
Sharpe previously led outdoor learning at the Kodiak Baptist Mission. She studied at Cedar Song Nature School in Vashon, Washington, and is certificated in nature-based early childhood education from Antioch University New England in Keene, New Hampshire.
She said she’s looking forward to sharing her knowledge and Tinkergarten’s unique curriculum with parents in Kodiak. “I encourage parents to come with their children. That way they can learn how to extend their learning, how to see details, how to build a fire, how to make the outdoors a classroom instead of just a retreat,” Sharpe said.
As an independent contractor, it’s up to her to build the Kodiak program. She’s got six children signed up for fall and can take up to nine more to reach her enrollment goal of 15. That’s a big addition to the estimated 35-40 current preschool slots in Kodiak.
Tinkergarten offers tuition grants and scholarships based on need, so parents could get relief from the $219 list price per student (with 25% off for additional siblings). The first of nine weekly fall sessions begins the week of Sept. 19. To learn more or to register for the fall session, visit Tinkergarten’s website: tinkergarten.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.