If you haven’t noticed, Kodiak’s famous bear family has not been crushing social media the past few weeks. Gone are the daily updates. Gone are the pictures. Gone are the viral videos.
There is a reason for that.
The sow and her three cubs — regular celebrities on local Facebook pages — have a new home. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game relocated the family on Aug. 10.
According to bear guru Nathan Svoboda, an area wildlife biologist for Fish and Game, the bears were rehomed to an undisclosed location — state policy prohibits releasing the area — with no permanent residents and is resource rich.
Relocating animals isn’t something the state likes to do, because it is often not successful. But so far this move has gone well. The four bears are still a family despite getting split up for a few days.
“We just got a report that observed all four of them together,” Svoboda said on Tuesday. “It sounds like they all got reunited. We did fly yesterday (Monday) and tried to verify that, but, unfortunately, due to weather and other factors [we] weren’t able to locate them.”
Svoboda said this is the first time bears from Kodiak have been relocated. This was a special situation that called for it.
The family had been community members for about a month before getting relocated. Facebook posts tracked their whereabouts, from swimming to Near Island and taking a dip in Lilly Lake to hanging out at Baranof and East Addition parks. People were posting more images of them than the northern lights.
“The bears were getting very tolerant of people, and the people were getting very tolerant of the bears,” Svoboda said. “We observed a couple incidents where people were just getting way too close. The female was very good. She didn’t get aggressive. She never charged anybody, and we didn’t have reports of her ever being aggressive.”
Hazing attempts to scare the bears out of town didn’t work. And by this point, the bears went from eating berries to trash. Svoboda described it as “an incredibly rapid escalation” of a change in diet.
The tipping point came when a viral video captured the bear giving CPR to a roll cart trash can. That video — captured and uploaded to Facebook by Trish Abston-Cox — has been viewed over 38,000 times and shared 598 times.
“After that, it was game over,” Svoboda said. “She went from almost strictly eating natural foods to almost entirely eating non-natural foods.”
Operation relocation went into motion the day after.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game had the resources — immobilizing drugs and radio collars — and the staff to make the dangerous move happen. They got the OK to proceed from the higher-ups in the Anchorage office.
The bears were located, darted and escorted to the Kodiak office of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, where measurements, blood and tissue samples were taken. One cub and the sow were collared — the cub with a GPS signal and the mother with a VHF signal. The signals will help officials track the bears in their new digs. Hourly updates get uploaded to Svobado’s computer.
“Having the ability to determine the outcome was important in the decision-making process,” Svoboda said. “We weren’t just going to let them go willie-neely and who knows what will ever happen.”
With zero visibility on relocation day, the bears were transported to an undisclosed location via helicopter. It took two trips — one with two cubs inside the aircraft and the other trip with one cub in the helicopter and the 500-pound sow in a sling below the chopper.
Svoboda stressed that this isn’t going to set a precedent.
“Regardless of how this comes out, even if it is successful, this isn’t something that we are going to do all the time,” he said. “It is resource intensive and very dangerous — both for the animal and the biologists — and it usually isn’t successful.”
Svoboda gave an example of a colleague in Cordova relocating a bear to an island about 173 miles away. The bear trekked back to Cordova in two weeks. He also said other times that animals have killed relocated animals.
“Bears have their established home ranges for the most part and established hierarchies within the bear world,” Svoboda said. “When you take a group of animals — particularly a sow and three cubs — and drop them into the middle of bear country, it really messes things up in the bear world.”
Since this sow — estimated to be 20 to 22 years old — wasn’t causing problems and for most of her life made good decisions, Svoboda said the state was willing to give her and her cubs — estimated to be a year and a half old — a shot at a new home.
Svoboda said the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Kodiak Police Department and various members of the community were key players in locating and relocating the family.
“Hopefully, with this location, we can get her back into the habit of her old ways and not getting into trash and being a productive member of the bear community.”
