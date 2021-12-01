Bells are a’ringing at Safeway and Walmart as the Salvation Army launches its red kettle donation drive to help fund holiday cheer, according to Kodiak Corps Major Dave Davis.
“The bell ringing is our main fundraiser for the coming year. The first thing that the kettles pay for is this year’s Christmas, whether it’s toys, coats, or food,” Davis said Tuesday.
Individuals and service organizations alike volunteer their time every year to help raise the money, whether it’s some spare change or a couple dollars on the way out the store.
Davis said the Salvation Army has been ringing the bells since 1992 when it had envoys on the island. The Kodiak Corps was officially chartered in 1993.
“We start ringing the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve,” Davis said.
The Salvation Army coordinates the annual family toy donation and family Christmas food baskets, and partners with the Kodiak Rotary Club for its Coats for Kids program.
According to Davis, the Salvation Army helped 68 families in 2020, which include 277 individuals and distributed 530 toys and 135 coats for 135 kids.
Larry LeDoux and Lindsay Knight are among the residents who ring the bell year-in and year-out, and represent the Kodiak Rotary Club.
“I do it every year,” LeDoux said. “I get to see a lot of people I know and it’s just wonderful to see the community come out.”
Knight said he and LeDoux often work as a team when volunteering for bell ringing.
“Between the both of us, we pretty much know everyone in town, which helps a lot,” Knight said. “December is Salvation Army’s month and we want to do everything we can to help Major Dave and Major Lola Davis and the Salvation Army.”
Knight and LeDoux both agree that volunteering “is kind of satisfying.”
“It raises money to help people out during the holidays,” Knight said.
LeDoux added it was always great “to see a child come in and put a lot of money into the kettle.”
Volunteer David Blacketer has been ringing bells at Christmas time for 21 years.
“Sometimes it’s cold, sometimes it’s nice but it’s always really neat when people are really generous,” Blacketer said. “Sometimes a parent will come and have a 5-year-old with them to put some money in, and then explain to the child what it’s for.”
On one occasion, he said, a young kid donated “tooth fairy” money received from the night before after losing a tooth.
“This is something to do and I enjoy doing it and I’ll try to do it as long as I can,” Blacketer said. “This is one way to help the community, as well as serve the Lord. I think everyone should try it at least once because the rewards are great, especially seeing people donate and wishing them a Merry Christmas or Happy Hanukkah.”
According to Davis, volunteers typically sign up for two-hour shifts a week and are assigned to one of the locations.
Some groups, he said, add a little flair to their routine, whether singing or playing the guitar. Others, he said, simply stick to ringing the tiny red bells.
“One of the coolest parts is that someone comes out to volunteer because they want to help and others come out to show community support in groups,” Davis said. “Everyone has their own unique style and it makes us do more good community service.”
Davis said the Salvation Army continues to look for volunteers to help ring the bells. To sign up, people should contact Major Lola Davis at 907-486-8740.
