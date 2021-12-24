On Christmas morning, kids across the world will wake up to find wrapped presents with their names on them beneath Christmas trees and empty plates with cookie crumbs. Even though Christmas is the time to celebrate these gifts, the magic starts earlier when, somehow, the presents are delivered and the Christmas spirit begins.
For centuries, Santa Claus has followed through every Christmas and has done so sight-mostly-unseen. This has left the best strategic, scientific and spiritual minds in the world asking how and why.
The leading experts on the subject of how Santa delivers presents, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, do not claim to know all of the jolly man’s secrets, but they have their theories. Every year, NORAD tracks Santa on his sleigh ride across the world and posts frequent updates on www.NoradSanta.org.
To NORAD’s best knowledge, Santa’s sleigh is powered by his reindeer who travel “faster than starlight,” according to its website. This conclusion has been reached after decades of observation, according to John Cornelio, a spokesman for NORAD.
The organization readily admits that none of their research is hard facts. It interacts with Santa to warn him about storms and defend him from potential missiles, sure, but generally, it’s pilots try to stay out of the jolly man’s way, according to Cornelio. Santa is busy, so even though he can sometimes spare a, “hello,” there has never been time for an interview, Cornelio said.
Despite the apparent distance between Santa Claus and the defense agency, NORAD is committed to making sure Santa can deliver presents throughout North America safely, according to Cornelio.
“This is a special mission that NORAD does every year,” Cornelio said.
There are many who disagree with NORAD’s theories on how Santa gets around. Barry Fitzgerald, the author of “The Secret Science of Santa Claus” and a science communicator at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, argues that it is not possible for Santa to move “faster than starlight.” Moving at even half the speed of light would cause Santa to blow up in the atmosphere, according to Fitzgerald.
That’s not the only area where Fitzgerald disagrees with NORAD. Santa most likely uses the magnetic field of the Earth to power his sleigh, while the reindeer are for navigation, he said. As for how Santa gets around so quickly, Fitzgerald hypothesizes that Santa uses wormholes to jump across oceans and vast areas of uninhabited land.
Despite his disagreements with NORAD, Fitzgerald does not deny that it does a stellar job of tracking Santa as he travels every Christmas.
There are those who have their doubts about whether or not Santa even delivers presents at all. Several local experts on the subject claim that Santa does not actually deliver presents. Rather, Santa embodies the “spirit of Christmas” which compels people to do good deeds, including giving gifts to children.
A foundational piece of the “spiritual” everyone knows of Santa Claus, but few people know who or what Santa Claus is. If you ask 100 different people to describe Santa Claus, you will get 100 different answers, because there is no singular Santa, according to Bill Barker, a Kodiak resident who has taken on the mantle of Father Christmas every year for over three decades.
Everyone has their own understanding of Santa Claus, according to Keith Morin. Like Barker, Morin spent time this past month dressing up as Santa Claus and spreading holiday cheer. Even though he does not believe that “Santa Claus” is a living breathing person, he saw the spirit come to life just last week, when he was volunteering at the Kodiak Lions Club’s stocking give away on Sunday. Earlier this month, he visited Chiniak School dressed in red robes and gave a stuffed nutcracker to a young girl. At the stocking drive, he ran into that girl again and found out that she hadn’t let go of the toy since she received it, which filled him with joy.
“It’s all about the spirit,” Richard Walker, another local “Santa Clause,” said. “You want to take all the different ways Santa might be able to address everyone.”
For these three local Santa experts, Christmas is about the spirit of Christ, spreading joy and being generous — but not just with gifts. Santa Claus is just one way to express that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.