After not performing up to her standards at Friday’s 4-H horse show, Jillian Koran looked for a rebound showing at Saturday’s 4-H dog show.
The Kodiak 11-year-old made the most of her second chance.
Koran and her dog — Spur, an Australian shepherd — slurped up the seven-handler field to take top honors at the third 4-H dog show at the Kodiak Baptist Mission.
Koran got the awards — a trophy and a Harborside Fly-By Coffee gift card — but Spur was the show’s star, as were the other four-legged friends.
The show started with the seven pups navigating a pattern that included hurdling a small fence, then later displayed their obedience in the show’s short and long sit portion.
After scores were tallied, Spur’s 98 points out of a possible 100 were one marker better than runner-up Grute and handler Zoey Zimmerman.
Before the 10-week rally obedience class, Spur only knew how to sit and shake. Now Spur has added other tricks to his arsenal, like laying down on command.
According to Koran, the best part of taking the class was “getting to train the dog and getting to see how much progress they make at the end.”
But if you ask Koran, working with a horse is easier than training a dog. Her family has three horses and two dogs.
“I like horses more,” the rising sixth-grader said.
Koran kept Zimmerman from a weekend sweep. Zimmerman was the top points getter for the horse show’s intermediate class. The horse show was broken into four events — showmanship, horsemanship, judge’s command and bareback horsemanship. Zimmerman and her horse Payday won three of the four events.
“It took lots of practice,” she said.
Joleen Vojtech (beginner) and Iryna Petropavlovskaya (novice beginner) also were top point getters for their divisions.
Both shows were the final acts of intensive courses that started in May. Kids and their animals met once a week with 4-H volunteers. Barbara Waskowiak was one of those helpers. The former 12-year veterinarian tech enjoys passing her passion for animals to Kodiak youths.
“It (the classes) teaches them work ethic, patience and to perform with the best of their ability with an animal because they are not always going to be perfect. I think that makes us better,” Waskowiak said.
Saturday’s event had the feel of a Westminster show, complete with an announcer and a crowd that lined the arena’s fence.
The announcer — Steven Foreman — rattled off information about the show, interviewed the handlers and was armed with jokes.
What do you call young dogs that play in the snow? Slush puppies, of course.
“That is the whole part of it. They are going to remember that,” Waskowiak said. “It is good to put that pressure on and have that patience with the dog because every dog has a bad day just like people.”
Results
Dog show
1. Jillian Koran; 2. Zoey Zimmerman; 3. Elianna Valladolid; 4. Greyson Foreman; 5. Beatrice Carlsen-Sargent; 6. Andie Wattum; 7. Claire Charliaga.
Horse show
High-point awards
Intermediate — Zoey Zimmerman
Beginner — Joleen Vojtech
Novice Beginner — Iryna Petropavlovskaya
Participants
Intermediate — Andie Wattum, Zoey Zimmerman, Layne Evans, Siiri Ruitta, Jael North, Alley Hiner, Naamah North, Jillian Koran.
Beginner — Kala Hiner, Joleen Vojtech, Cyas Stohl, Elsi Ruitta.
Novice beginner — Ryker Reed, Iryna Petropavlovskaya, Llaree Vojtech, Carlie Vojtech, Naomi Lewis, Kade Koran.
