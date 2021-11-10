While Kodiak’s labor market continues to be extremely tight, with numerous employers left wondering where they are going to find the workers they need, the local unemployment rate actually inched higher in September.
The island’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in September, according to the latest data from the Alaska Department of Labor. That compares to an unemployment rate of 3.9% in August, and 4.2% in September 2020.
The Rock’s jobless rate still remains lower than other areas in the Gulf Coast region, including the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area. The overall Gulf Coast region’s jobless rate was 5.7% in September, up from 5% in August.
As of September, Kodiak had an overall labor force of 6,299, a decrease of 221 workers from August.
Industry-specific employment totals were not available specifically for Kodiak, but for the Gulf Coast region as a whole seafood processing jobs were strong in August, totaling 4,400 workers. That number fell to 2,900 in September as the summer fishing seasons started to wind down. September’s seafood processing employment numbers were still higher than they were a year ago, when the industry employed 2,200 people.
The Gulf Coast region’s leisure and hospitality industry also saw a drop in September, to 3,600 workers, after tourism employed more than 4,000 people for each of the previous three months. The employment rate also remains slightly lower when compared to September 2020, when the industry employed 3,700 people.
The region’s leisure and hospitality industry did better over the summer months this year than it did in 2020, when the industry employed only 3,300 in June 2020, 3,600 in July 2020 and 3,700 in August 2020.
Overall, the region’s health care workforce remains relatively flat. The Southwest region did see a 200 person drop in September, down to 3,400 people from 3,600 the previous year.
Locally, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, Kodiak’s only critical care facility, continues to have openings it cannot fill because it cannot find qualified people.
Statewide, the Labor Department said industries hit hardest by COVID added the most workers last month, although few have regained pre-pandemic job levels.
