A Fairbanks chef is representing Alaska in the high-stakes world of reality TV cooking shows.
Lizzie Hartman is a contestant on the 13th season of “MasterChef,” in which amateur chefs compete in cooking challenges overseen by accomplished chefs Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. One home cook earns the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.
The local home cook can easily be spotted on the show by her headbands. She explained that headbands are normally a part of her outfit, and are also a way she can represent local artists. She said wearing a headband every day was her way of carrying a piece of home with her into the “MasterChef” kitchen.
Hartman said she moved to Fairbanks when she was 15 and started cooking to cope with the long, dark winters.
“I didn’t know how to cook but started watching YouTube videos and reading cookbooks and taught myself how to cook,” she said.
Hartman began to invite girls from her neighborhood over to have little competitions.
“It was a great way to meet new people and have a great creative outlet during the winter,” she said. She took a class within the culinary and hospitality school at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Career and Technical College in high school, which got her interested in baking and cake decorating, and later went on to receive a Culinary Arts Certificate from the UAF CTC.
Hartman said she grew up watching cooking shows, including “MasterChef,” and recently her 6-year-old son has shown an interest in cooking after watching “MasterChef Junior.”
Hartman submitted videos of different elements of her cooking from the end of October to December through the audition process. Hartman said it was pretty crazy when she received the call inviting her to the Los Angeles studio. She said it was 40 below outside and she was in the car with her youngest child and her dad. She said her kid was screaming, so they pulled off on the side of the road, she hopped outside, and took the call. “It was pretty exciting,” she said.
“I had always wanted to audition for something and be on a show and getting that message gave me the confidence that I could do this,” she said.
Hartman said the audition was both magical and terrifying.
“You’re getting ready to stand in front of Gordon Ramsay,” she said. “I felt really prepared and really good about it in my heart.”
Hartman’s episode airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday. James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger is a guest judge on the West’s audition episode.
The theme of this season is “United Tastes of America,” and home cooks represent four regions of America: West, Northeast, Midwest and South. Hartman represents the West region and said she gravitated toward seafood and berries. “When I thought of dishes, I was trying to think of stuff I could find all year round in our grocery stores,” she said.
Hartman said that she was proud to represent Fairbanks on “MasterChef” and is grateful to local residents for the support she’s received. “I just want to make them proud, and I’m grateful to be from Fairbanks,” she said.
Her favorite part of her experience was meeting the other contestants. She said she learned so much from her competitors by listening to them and cooking next to them.
It was a surreal experience to meet so many creative chefs and home cooks, she said: “I have never been around that much talent.”
Hartman said the most challenging aspect of “MasterChef” was the time limit associated with making each dish. She explained that she had to learn how to cook within the time period because after the time was up, she couldn’t touch the dish. “That was very intense for me,” she said.
Upcoming trials for the contestants include a State Fair challenge, a series of Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and a Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal.
Hartman’s words of advice to aspiring chefs are to plug into the community. “There are so many incredible chefs around Fairbanks whether they’re in a food truck or a mom and pop store,” she said. She encourages aspiring chefs and home cooks to get to know local chefs and take classes at the UAF CTC.
