Snow flurries. Santa Claus. Elves. Presents.
Sunday at Oscar’s Dock looked more like a scene from a Hallmark holiday movie than a site for fishermen to prep their boats.
Santa and his elves handed out stockings and toys as part of the Kodiak Lions Club stocking giveaway for two hours. Sunday was the third year the Lions Club hosted this growing, can’t-miss island Christmas event.
“The best thing about Lions is they love doing stuff to help other people,” event organizer Kathie Morin said. “We really enjoy making a difference in people’s lives.”
The Lions Club started the giveaway in 2020 to brighten up the year that was dampened by the pandemic. That year, Lions Club members stuffed 300 stockings with candy and toys. All the stockings were handed out in 25 minutes.
After seeing the success, Morin amped up the giveaway.
“I started buying stockings and ornaments right after Christmas last year,” Morin said.
In addition to the red stockings that were handed out, according to Morin, the Kodiak Island Borough School District donated boxes of leftover toys that were gifted to them from the Toys for Tots program.
“They (KIBSD) knew we did this and asked if they could donate to us,” Morin said. “I said, ‘Yes.’”
The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce chipped in Crab Festival garb, while Walmart donated $100. Tables, boxes and a truck from Ardingers Fine Furniture and Gifts were overflowing with presents.
Vehicles — filled with kids in backseats — started lining up 30 minutes before the event’s kickoff. The line zig-zagged through the parking lot next to the Harbormaster’s building. The wait was worth it.
Santa — played by Keith Morin for the third year in a row — handed out the stockings and greeted each smiling kid. Then, after answering a few of Santa’s questions, the kids rode off to collect a toy from one of the elves. Kathie Morin — Keith’s wife — estimated that 520 kids received a stocking and a toy.
“We had a lot of happy kids and adults,” Kathie Morin said.
