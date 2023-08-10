The newly extended Purple Heart Trail along the George Parks Highway was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, Mile 147 Parks Highway, on Monday — Purple Heart Day.
John Knott, former Alaska commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and other members of the order were on hand for the unveiling along with Joe Kemp, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Northern Region director, former Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak, who is a Purple Heart recipient himself, and Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
First established in 2008 along the Alaska Highway from the Canadian Border to Fairbanks, the Purple Heart Trail honors and remembers current and former service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were wounded or killed in combat.
The Purple Heart Trail now extends from Fairbanks south to Homer along the Parks, Seward and Sterling highways and includes all Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) routes. At nearly 900 road miles and 3,600 marine highway miles, it is the longest Purple Heart Trail in the United States among the 45 states that participate.
It was established in 1992 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Revak, who introduced the legislation extending the trail, said it was the “most impactful” piece of legislation he passed, and that it “hopefully instills conversations as people travel our highways about something bigger.”
Kemp, who was part of the team that installed signs marking the trail in 2008, said it was “an honor to be a part of the project and DOT&PF was proud to make it happen.” Kemp also presented souvenir copies of the Purple Heart Trail road signs to Knott, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and to Revak.
Mayor Walker said the new plaques at the Veterans Memorial will tie together the story of the Purple Heart Trail for people traveling the highway and are an excellent addition to the memorial.
