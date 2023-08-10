Purple heart trail

Alaska DOT&PF photo

Former Alaska Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart John Knott, left, and former Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak unveil a new Purple Heart Trail information kiosk at the Veteran’s Memorial on the Parks Highway on Monday.

The newly extended Purple Heart Trail along the George Parks Highway was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, Mile 147 Parks Highway, on Monday — Purple Heart Day.

John Knott, former Alaska commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and other members of the order were on hand for the unveiling along with Joe Kemp, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Northern Region director, former Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak, who is a Purple Heart recipient himself, and Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.

