Was that a yellow submarine in Marmot Bay? Nope. It was Shackleton.
Over the past few weeks, Shackleton — an autonomous underwater glider painted bright yellow — was deployed between Spruce Island and Cape Kazakof to track crab movement. The first-of-its-kind study was conducted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in collaboration with the Westward Region Shellfish Research Group and the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences Department of Oceanography Autonomous Remote Technology Lab.
“This is the first project that has ever tried to do this with crab and a glider,” said Jarred Weems, a Fish and Game crab research biologist stationed in Kodiak. “It worked out really well.”
The data from the pilot project, which will not be completed until next spring, will show the short-term movements of local Tanner crab in fjord settings. The ultimate goal is to use an autonomous underwater glider to track the seasonal activity of Bering Sea crab stocks, such as Bristol Bay red king crab and East Bering Sea snow crab.
That would be a gamechanger for the lucrative fishery.
“The test went fantastic. We are going to learn a bunch from it,” Weems said. “The next few months we’ll be getting the data and processing it.”
In the pilot project, Weems’ crew acoustically tagged Tanner crabs and unleashed them into Marmot Bay. The team placed fixed moorings that had an acoustic pinger attached to them on the bay floor. That helped Shackleton, which has an externally mounted acoustic signal receiver, track the crab during the two-week project. Shackleton, which is six feet long and shaped like a torpedo with wings, surfaced every two hours to transmit data back to the crew.
“The primary advantages of using acoustic signal transmission tags on crabs includes their relatively small size, reasonable cost per tag and extended battery life for multiple re-captures over seasons or years without the need for hands-on recapture,” Weems wrote in an email.
Weems noted that autonomous underwater vehicles have historically been used primarily for oceanographic studies and to detect tagged marine mammals, like sharks and fish.
In February, Gretel — another UAF glider — was used in Resurrection Bay to help map the distribution of Pacific salmon and their prey during the winter.
The planning for the Tanner crab project started last November finally happened on May 25, when there was an opening in Shackelton’s schedule.
“Since this has never been done before we set up this pilot project in order to test the technology before we try to do it in the Bering Sea,” Weems said.
Weems noted the study’s preliminary results are positive, with all of the crab being recovered and signal range detection exceeding 1.5 kilometers. They even recaptured two tags deployed in other finfish studies.
The furthest a crab moved during the study was about 3 kilometers, or 1.8 miles.
“Two or 3 kilometers is not a small distance in a couple of weeks when you are living in a hole,” Weeks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.