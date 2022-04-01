Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Floyd “Michael” Heimbuch, David Weisz and Thomas Carpenter to the Alaska Board of Fisheries this week.
Heimbuch is a commercial fisherman and a former member of the Alaska Board of Marine Pilots and the Homer City Council. Heimbuch’s term starts on April 15.
Weisz is the president and CEO of Three Bears Alaska, a grocery store chain. In the past, he was on the Tok School Board and the Alaska Road Commission.
Carpenter is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and has been a commercial fisherman and small-business owner. He is chairman of the Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corp. board of directors.
Weisz and Carpenter will join the board July 1.
The Board of Fisheries was created to govern the conservation and development of fisheries resources in the state. The board makes allocative decisions for the state’s fisheries and creates policy for fishery management. Its purview covers subsistence, commercial, sport, guided-sport and personal-use fishing, according to its website.
It has seven members, each with three-year terms. Its sitting members are John Jenson from Petersburg, Marriott Carlson-Van Dort from Anchorage, John Wood from Willow, McKenzie Mitchell from Fairbanks, Israel Payton from Wasilla and Gerad Godfrey from Eagle River. Payton’s and Godfrey’s terms end on June 30.
Dunleavy also appointed Beatrice “Ruth” Cusack and reappointed Allen Barrette to the board of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Monday.
Cusack is also on the Safari Club International's Alaska Board of Directors. She is a military veteran, a hunter and has an assistant hunting guide license in Alaska. Barrette is a licensed hunting guide and owns a fur tannery in Fairbanks.
Like Weisz and Carpenter, Cusack’s and Barrette’s terms begin July 1.
