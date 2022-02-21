The Borough Assembly rejected Brandi Wagner’s appointment to the Consolidation Committee. Dissenters expressed concern over the number of borough employees that held positions on the committee. Wagner works as a Secretary III in the Finance Department. In this position she helps prepare budget documents and annual comprehensive audited financial reports, among other clerical duties.
There were five assembly members present at the meeting. Geoffrey Smith, James Turner and Joseph Delgado voted in favor of Wagner’s appointment. Scott Smiley and Scott Arndt voted against her appointment. There needed to have been a two-thirds majority for the appointment to have been approved.
The Consolidation Committee has not been able to form a quorum during its
past few scheduled meetings.
The Borough Assembly unanimously approved Alan Wolf’s appointment to the Mission Lake “Tide Gate” Road Service Area.
APPROVAL OF FOUR CONTRACTS WORTH $2.1M IN TOTAL
The Borough Assembly approved two contracts with Jensen Yorba Wall. The first was a $45,786 contract to design a 65% plan for the Peterson Elementary School roof replacement. The second contract was for $5,000 and it is to address the metal portion of East Elementary School’s while designing a replacement for the school’s roof.
In addition to this, the assembly approved a $1.95 million contract with Brechen Construction to build an interim and later final cover, as well as a rainsheet at the landfill. This is meant to reduce the amount of water that must be treated at the Leachate Treatment Plant. The assembly also approved the purchase of a Fybroc Replacement Pump for the Kodiak Fisheries Research Facility. The new pump will cost at most $32,000. Any costs associated with installing the pump will be paid for through the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center’s Enterprise Fund.
A proposed contract to buy a $56,439 vehicle for the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department was sent back to the Fire Service Area #1 Board for review.
LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ADDED TO AGENDA
The Borough Assembly decided to permanently add the following Statement of Land Acknowledgement to its agenda: “We are gathered on the traditional homeland of the Sugpiaq/Alutiiq people and acknowledge the 10 tribes of the Kodiak Alutiiq Region. We recognize the Alutiiq culture that enriches our community to this day.”
This statement will be read after the Pledge of Allegiance.
ASSEMBLY REVIEWS USE OF PROPERTIES, PERSONNEL RULES
The assembly is continuing its review of the borough’s personnel rules and regulations. There was an extensive discussion on how to address employee wages and the assembly agreed to proposed changes to the personnel rules and regulations after a wage study was conducted.
The Kodiak Island Borough is considering designating four plots of land as “surplus property.” Surplus property is property that does not benefit people while in the borough’s possession and is property that the borough can sell off.
A property that is “not here now,” or NHN, in Karluk.
A NHN property in Shearwater Bay.
A property on Elderberry Street, Old Harbor.
3300 Mill Bay Road.
All of these properties were acquired during the 2019 foreclosure process. There will be a public hearing about designating these properties as “surplus property” at the Borough Assembly’s next regular meeting on March 3.
SZABO RECOGNIZED FOR 14 YEARS OF SERVICE
Nick Szabo was recognized for his 14 years of service on the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
Szabo first joined the advisory board after the borough — when trying to address problems with dumpsters being messy and people incorrectly disposing of things — made the decision to give everyone in Kodiak roller carts for waste, Szabo said at the meeting. He believed that this was a poor solution and wanted to join the Solid Waste Advisory Board to eliminate the roller carts and establish collection centers, he said.
Szabo was not able to convince enough members on the advisory board to establish collection centers, however while on the board, the roller carts policy was changed.
