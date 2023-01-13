A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Looking for a great Feats (or Feets) kind of activity this weekend, weather permitting?
Pillar Mountain is a great way to start your morning. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour and 47 minutes to complete. (Some use this as a sleigh hill — walk up and slide down, with your own sled, of course). This trail is great for birding, hiking and running and (weather permitting, sledding).
It’s not likely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring. Dogs are welcome and may be off leash in some areas. The Length is 2.9 miles with an elevation gain of 908 feet. Route type: Out and back.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
Today
• Every Friday night there’s a featured local band at Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive. Phone: 907.486.5712
• Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. “Avatar: The Way of the Water” PG-13 in 3D starts at 7 pm (Today is the last day in Kodiak for this film.) Phone: 907.486.5449
• Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 pm. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A. Phone: 907.486.5400
• Galley Tables, 7:30 pm. St. Mary’s Hall, 2932 Mill Bay Road. Seven stories. Seven minutes each. Donations at the door.
• VFW Golf League Officers winter meeting, 1 pm. Monashka Bay Road.
SATURDAY
• Kodiak Harvest pick up for local produce, 1420 Selig St., Noon to 3 pm.
• Polar Plunge, usually at Gibson Cove at 10 am.
• “Less Distraction/More Intention” class at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive, 10 am to noon. Fee: $25.
• Calligraphy class at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way, starting at 1 pm. For ages 12 and older.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Check hours online or by phone
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844. Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org. Website: alutiiqmuseum.org
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907.486.5920.
Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org Website: kodiakhistorymuseum.org
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com. Website: Kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348. Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org Website: kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015
Email: jbs@kadiak.org Website: kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Phone: 907.486.9343
