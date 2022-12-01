During a 13-minute interview discussing ballet and Next Step Dance Kodiak’s upcoming production of “The Polar Express,” Kodiak High School junior Abigail Pruitt used the word “joy” or “joyful” five times and the word “excited” four times.
It wasn’t difficult to sense the passion Pruitt has for performing.
“I cannot see my life without dance,” said Pruitt.
Even though she is pretty good on the volleyball court and the softball diamond, Pruitt didn’t hold back in picking the hierarchy of her after-school activities. It’s dance, and it’s not even close.
“Dance is different for me because it takes everything out of you — your expression, your ability, your breath and your sweat,” she said.
Today and Saturday, Pruitt will reach a significant milestone in her 14-year dancing career when she stars as the main character in “The Polar Express” — Next Step Dance Kodiak’s Christmas production. Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday wear-your-pajamas-to-the performance at 6 p.m. Both days will be at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
“It’s going to be a very joyful experience. I’m excited just watching it,” Pruitt said. “It is different than the traditional Nutcracker, and we are all just telling a story with our bodies.”
“The Polar Express” became famous in 2004 when Tom Hanks starred in the movie, which was adapted from the 1985 book. It’s about a boy who embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express train.
Pruitt landed the role of Holly, the girl version of the boy.
“She is nervous and a little fearful sometimes of what is going on,” Pruitt said. “She is getting on this train, leaving her house and meeting new people. It’s definitely an adventure and a roller coaster of emotions.”
The way Pruitt commands the stage and her incredible memory for choreography made it easy for Mary Beth Loewen, owner of Next Step Dance Kodiak, to hand Pruitt her first leading role in a production.
“She is a great actress, and that is another skill that comes with experience, not just doing your steps but actually portraying a character,” Loewen said. “I think that is something most people don’t realize in dance. That is what makes it such a fun experience.”
Pruitt has years of experience, having started dancing at the age of 3 as a way to exercise. However, it morphed into so much for her, as she loves sharing her art with the community. She is a student and teaches a one-hour ballet class once a week for elementary-aged dancers. She has 12 students in her class who will be performing this weekend.
“I was very scared at first. It is a lot to create lesson plans and deal with everyone’s different personality,” she said. “But it is a lot of fun and super cool to see them grow.”
Pruitt is just one of 200 dancers who will take the stage during the two runs of “The Polar Express.” The performers have been preparing since September.
“They are amazing,” Loewen said. “I used to really stress out about recitals, and my teachers reminded me it’s all about joy. My students just get more and more capable with every performance they do.”
Along with audience members wearing pajamas for Saturday’s show, a dessert auction and a giant inflatable snow globe will be in the lobby.
“We have put a lot of effort, time and joy into this production. I hope the community comes out and sees these dancers,” Loewen said. “We always go a little over the top, I think, and I love it that way.”
Next Step Dance Kodiak’s production of “The Polar Express” is 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.