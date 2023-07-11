Special Finds Resale Boutique has moved to a new location with an even friendlier atmosphere.

Kodiak’s newest addition to the thrift store scene moved to its new location less than a year after it opened. Its new location is on the Kodiak Baptist Mission property across the street from Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, and its first day there was Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.