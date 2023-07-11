Special Finds Resale Boutique has moved to a new location with an even friendlier atmosphere.
Kodiak’s newest addition to the thrift store scene moved to its new location less than a year after it opened. Its new location is on the Kodiak Baptist Mission property across the street from Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, and its first day there was Monday.
The thrift store’s team is made up of “special friends,” a group of volunteers and hires with special needs. The store was created by Andy Conway, who was inspired by similar stores in the Lower 48. His motivation for such a project increased after he took legal guardianship of a high schooler with special needs.
“We always knew when we moved into the downtown location that we’d want to upgrade at some point,” Conway told KDM. “We were just searching, and we had found a couple of things that just didn’t work out [downtown].”
The thrift store opened last November and began its move to East Rezanof about two weeks ago. The team has been hard at work getting everything moved and its new space ready with fresh paint.
“People are excited to come shop at a place that supports people with disabilities,” Conway said. “We never went in the hole while we were there [at the old location]. We kind of expected that we would lose a little bit of money during our first couple months of business. But we never did, and it was cool to see the support from the community.”
Special Finds Resale Boutique was offered its new location by the Kodiak Baptist Mission rent-free. Its new location offers a better, larger and brighter environment, in contrast to the downtown location it had in the basement of the Kodiak Mall.
“It’s a lot more of a friendly environment, especially for some of our special friends who just thrive in sunlight,” Conway said.
One of Conway’s goals is to help those with special needs find a job within the community, an opportunity that they may struggle to get.
Jenina Ryan, 21, is one of several employees at Special Finds, and was the first to have started working with the store. Before Special Finds, Ryan said she didn’t have a job and spent a lot of her time at home or at church.
“My experience working here at Special Finds has been absolutely fantastic...,” Ryan told KDM. “We get more exposure to people on the island interacting with the customers and learning how business works.”
“I really love the customers, every single customer,” Ryan said. “It’s always such a joy to see people come into the store.”
Kyra Parker, 22, was also invited by Conway to join the thrift store and has been gaining skills in customer service since joining the team. Her favorite part is greeting customers with, “Hey, welcome to Special Finds!”
The store’s new hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special Finds accepts donations — clothing and household items — during business hours.
