Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his proposed operating and capital budgets for the 2023 fiscal year on Wednesday. Money will be flowing into Kodiak’s schools but not into the island’s infrastructure.
Included in his $10.9 billion budget proposal is $79 million to go toward full-bond debt reimbursement for schools. For years, the state Legislature had been pushing for full-bond debt reimbursement for schools, and for years Dunleavy continued to cut the amount of bond debt reimbursement that the state would offer.
“It’s been very, very difficult for our community to pick up that 70% bond reimbursement,” Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux said. “Our community is struggling economically, and we need this.”
If the money goes through, then the Kodiak Island Borough will get about $5.1 million from the state and will still have to pay over $2 million for school bonds, according to Dora Cross, the finance director for the Kodiak Island Borough.
When Dunleavy visited Kodiak earlier this month to announce the construction of a replacement vessel for the M/V Tustumena, the governor promised he would support a full reimbursement of school bonds in the next fiscal year. Despite that, Kodiak Island Borough Mayor Bill Roberts had his doubts, based on Dunleavy’s history of cutting back on school bond reimbursement.
“He said that he was going to say that and I was waiting to hear him actually say that,” Roberts said. “[Now] I’m ecstatic.”
According to Dunleavy, the decision to fully reimburse school bond debts was prompted by the fact that the state now has the money to do it.
Roberts thinks there might be another motive at play: It is an election year and Dunleavy wants to make sure his constituents know they have been hurt by cuts to bond reimbursement. The true test will be what Dunleavy decides to do in future years if he is re-elected, Roberts said.
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has no doubt that the Legislature will approve a full reimbursement of school bond debts. The Legislature had been asking it for and will jump at the chance to make it happen, she said.
Although she is happy that the school bond debt is being reimbursed, there is still a lot left to be desired for his budget proposal.
Dunleavy proposed giving $310 million to the General Obligation Transportation and Infrastructure Bond, but none of this money will go toward a new fire house for the City of Kodiak.
“When he was here on a visit, he said that it was a matter of health and safety and he would address this in his budget,” Stutes said.
In an official statement, Stutes said, “We need to carefully review his budget proposal to ensure that it pencils out, uses federal funds wisely, and that the new revenue projections are realistic. It’s important to remember that a slight rise in the price of oil, changes in the stock market, and one-time funding from Washington do not fundamentally change Alaska’s fiscal reality.”
