The Borough Assembly approved a budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its meeting on Thursday. The Kodiak Island Borough’s projected revenues and expenses are both $6.9 million, according to documents in the meeting agenda packet.
The budget that was approved is different from ones that had been presented to the assembly by Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy and borough staff. Assemblymen Scott Arndt and James Turner introduced amendments that added money to Economic Development and General Administration allocations and decreased money to Information Technology, and Buildings and Grounds, among other changes. There was a net increase in the General Fund by $500,000, however the mill rate did not increase.
This budget would also shift money that could have been spent on purchasing two new vehicles to a contingency fund, Arndt said.
“I … think that the adjustments in the amendments address some of the political realities that we face, so moving money into contingencies within the General Administration budget is prudent for us,” Assemblyman Jared Griffin said.
Even though the budget was unanimously approved in the final vote, Assemblymen Joe Delgado and Geoff Smith disapproved of some of the contents in the budget. Specifically, they disagreed with some of the amendments made by Turner and Arndt.
“I spent the last couple of weeks going through this budget, going through the manager’s budget … and there’s a lot of things in this amendment that I support and that make a lot of sense to me and that I think are good,” Smith said. “But, I also think that we hired a manager to manage the borough and in that regard ... I want to support the work of staff and the work of the manager,” Smith said.
Furthermore, Smith voiced concern about putting off the purchase of the new vehicles by removing funding for those purchases from the General Fund and into a contingency fund. The current vehicles that are in use are over two decades old and replacement is long overdue, he said.
There was a public hearing over the proposed budget before the Borough Assembly voted on it, however no one from the public showed up or called in.
PUBLIC HEARINGS WITHOUT PUBLIC COMMENTS
In addition to having a public hearing about the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, there were also hearings about the forgiveness of delinquent debts, accepting amounts for real and personal property taxes, changing the ways that government records can be disposed of and changing how contracts, purchases and sales can be carried out. There were no public comments at any of these hearings.
Forgiving delinquent debts, or debts that the borough believes that it cannot collect, is something that the borough does every year, as is determining and approving assessments of property tax values.
The Borough Assembly approved changing the process of destroying obsolete records that are kept by the Kodiak Island Borough in such a way that would expedite the process of record destruction, according to documents in the agenda packet. The Borough Assembly will still be made aware of any decisions of any destruction of records.
Going forward, the Borough Manager will be able to exert local preference on bids for contracts that cost between $500 and $25,000 without needing to go to the Borough Assembly for approval. Any contract that cost more than $25,000 should be given to the lowest responsible bidder, regardless of locality. Previously, the manager was only able to use local preference for contracts that cost between $500 and $15,000.
