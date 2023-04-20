Kodiak’s Shakesbears is presenting “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody created by Matt Cox, this Friday and Saturday and April 28 and 29.
The Kodiak Middle School and the Kodiak High School drama clubs will be putting on their own performances of the production.
A cast of 40 middle school and high school drama club members will participate in the Harry Potter parody that follows Wayne Hopkins, a Hufflepuff who happened to go to school alongside Harry Potter.
The middle school performance will star Chris Berestoff as Wayne, Lydia Dagen as Leeanne, Amelia Transano as Susie Bones and Abe Thomas as Harry Potter.
The Shakesbears have made “Puffs” a regular presentation since its success in 2020. The high school showing will feature Garrett Pittman, Dee Meli and Beth Miland returning to their roles as Wayne, Michael, and Leeanne, respectively. In addition, Roan Hinman will perform as J. Finch Fletchley, Aiden Hagle as Cedric, and Jillian Dorner as Lord Voldemort.
“The hilariously heartfelt and epic journey of the Puffs takes the classic Potter story to new places and reimagines what kid wizard heroes can really be,” the Shakesbears said in a statement.
The middle school performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., all in the Kodiak Middle School commons.
The high school performances will be at 7 p.m. April 28 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 29, also in the KMS commons.
The play will be directed by Jared Griffin, and it will mark his final production with the middle school club.
