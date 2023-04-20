Puffs

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Shakesbears rehearse “Puffs” Wednesday. 

 Lev Oswell

Kodiak’s Shakesbears is presenting “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody created by Matt Cox, this Friday and Saturday and April 28 and 29.

The Kodiak Middle School and the Kodiak High School drama clubs will be putting on their own performances of the production. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.