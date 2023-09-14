A group of Kodiak fishermen are featured in a new informational video released by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
The video, available at youtu.be/2bjivbd-dAI, was filmed during Sullivan’s and Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Kodiak visit last month with John Boozman, R-Arkansas. The video describes the Alaska Delegation’s legislative efforts to prevent the sale of Russian seafood in the U.S. through third-party processors.
Russia has blocked imports of U.S. seafood since 2014. In March 2022, Sullivan and Murkowski convinced President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to sanction the import of unaltered seafood originating from Russia. But the executive order failed to block Russian seafood processed in China and other Asian countries.
Sullivan brought his “U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act of 2023” to the Senate floor in June in an attempt to close the loophole.
Kodiak seiner and tenderman Bruce Schactler is featured in the video. He said Kodiak is lucky to have two “very fishy” U.S. senators working on Alaska’s behalf. “Sen. Sullivan has really been a champion for seafood. We’re lucky they take such an interest,” Schactler told KDM.
Schactler also serves as director of Global Food Aid for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. He said third-party processed Russian fish, especially pink salmon and pollock, ruins markets and impacts Kodiak directly.
“Russia produces three times the amount of pink salmon that we do, and they catch more pollock than we do in the Bering Sea. They’re not hamstrung by the EPA or other agencies, and their labor costs are much cheaper than ours. It’s extremely difficult for anybody to compete with that.”
Asian countries besides China process Russian pink salmon. Sullivan’s bill would block importation of Russian fish no matter which country it’s processed in. Murkowski is co-sponsor of the measure. Representatives Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, and Garret Graves, R-LA, introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House.
“Russia’s hostile actions around the world are not limited to the land. While they have banned imports of U.S. seafood, they continue to sell their catch, including large amounts of pollock caught by trawling, into our stores,” Peltola said in a press release.
“Often, they disguise their product by processing and re-exporting from China. We need to stand up for ocean health and our American fishermen, and make sure that Americans are not unknowingly buying seafood from Russian vessels that have little oversight or regulation,” Peltola added.
Sullivan said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., has blocked the senate measure to protect Massachusetts processor Gorton’s Seafood, which sells Russian fish processed in China. “It’s fish laundering is what it is,” Sullivan said.
But he said he’ll keep fighting to keep Russian fish off the American market. “If the American consumer knew they were eating this Russian seafood, they wouldn’t want it… . That’s our approach. It’s not going to solve the problems, but it will help. If it was farmers, or Wall Street bankers, you would have solved this months ago,” Sullivan told KDM in August.
