Sullivan

A screenshot of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's video "Let's end Russia's unfair and harmful seafood trading practices."

A group of Kodiak fishermen are featured in a new informational video released by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

The video, available at youtu.be/2bjivbd-dAI, was filmed during Sullivan’s and Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Kodiak visit last month with John Boozman, R-Arkansas. The video describes the Alaska Delegation’s legislative efforts to prevent the sale of Russian seafood in the U.S. through third-party processors. 

