Marilyn Gail, the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s rural school counselor, will begin attending meetings as the newest member of the Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee in July, she said.
“Working with youth is something that has not ever been just about a job for me, it is really what I have felt called to,” she said. “In some way or another, for a very, very, long time, I have worked with youth… This [position on the committee] interested me, because it enabled me to work on a whole different level than I have been on up until this point.”
Gail started working with youth back when she was a kid, she said. At Sunday school, she would take care of younger children.
In the past, she has worked as a school counselor in inner city Chicago and taught music outside of public school systems, she said.
She moved to Kodiak 11 years ago to be close to her mother and sister, and this is her seventh year as the Rural School Counselor in the district, she said. For the past two years, she has been studying restorative practices, which are about how to improve relationships between people and communities, at the International Institute of Restorative Practices.
In Kodiak, Gail works with students from kindergarten through 12 grade, and sometimes past that. Gail helps students through their schooling and prepares them for their lives after they graduate, she said. Last month, she brought students to a student leadership conference in Anchorage.
“I want students to gain confidence, I want them to know what possibilities are out there, I want to be that caring person that they can talk to,” Gail said. “That is what I’ve always been drawn to do — connecting with youth and helping them know how important and special they are.”
She does not interact with law enforcement in her position, but her experience with school-aged students has qualified her for a position on the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, she said.
In preparation for her first meeting as a committee member, Gail is doing a lot of reading about the committee so she can understand what they do and what information they have been working with, she said. At some point in the future, she is interested in visiting juvenile detention facilities in Alaska to learn how they serve the youth that are put into them.
“There’s a prison in Anchorage and it’s for youth and I just have this feeling [when I go by it], I want to go in there, I want to get involved in this level, not because I have been involved before, but because I want to be able to help on this level,” Gail said. “I want to learn more about the needs of the state and our youth on this level so that I can be a greater help.”
Gail’s term officially began on April 11 and will end on March 1, 2025.
