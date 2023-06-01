By his own admission, Shawn Olsen has been a con, an addict and an alcoholic.
But for more than 13 years, he has also been sober. And a Christ follower.
And for about a decade, Olsen has spent the majority of his Sunday evenings meeting with inmates in the Kodiak City Jail, helping them on their own roads to recovery.
For his dedication to helping people who have broken lives, Olsen, who is president of the faith-based nonprofit Kodiak Area Mentor Program, recently was recognized as one of seven First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Award recipients.
“I have a very strong wife who allows me to have some of that family time get interfered with a little bit,” Olsen told the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “That makes it to where I’m able to do what I do.”
And he said he wouldn’t have been recognized by First Lady Rose Dunleavy at a ceremony in Juneau if it wasn’t for all those who volunteer and support KAMP.
“All the people who do all the work behind the scenes — they’re the ones that really make this possible for me,” Olsen said.
Olsen still remembers getting a phone call from Rose Dunleavy earlier this year while he was shopping at Spenard Builders Supply. One minute he was looking for a part for a bracket. The next moment he was talking to the governor’s wife. To say he was caught off-guard would be an understatement.
“It was so offsetting and surprising I could not put the thoughts together for what I went in for,” he said with a smile. “It was very surreal. I was humbled by it.”
He had many of the same feelings while attending the awards ceremony, which happened on the second to the last day of the regular legislative session. Because of that, Gov. Dunleavy could not attend. But he was represented by Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom.
“It was amazing to sit down at a table in a very old building with that much history and to have the First Lady at one and the Lt. Governor at this end,” Olsen said. “We shared some phenomenal conversations about legislation, law, our communities, our backgrounds. I was very at ease. It was very comfortable.”
Olsen said he doesn’t know if this will change things for his ministry or KAMP going forward, because the ministry already receives strong support from members of the community.
KAMP meets every Friday night on the Mall for dinner and encouragement. Volunteers offer to lead Bible studies for men and women in the Kodiak City Jail on Saturday evenings, and Olsen goes back on Sundays to meet with those wanting to get help with their addictions.
“When we bring God into the equation it completely changes the dynamic toward the destructive behavior,” Olsen said. “It did for me. I’m speaking from experience.”
As part of his own recovery process, Olsen met with Kodiak resident Lucien Bernard, who died two years ago, every day for seven years.
“He and I talked every single day until the day he died,” Olsen said. “In fact, I talked to him on the day he died. In the very beginning, we talked three or four times a day, and at all hours of the night.”
Olsen said he isn’t sure that Bernard knew what he signed up for initially, but the two stuck with it. Bernard told Olsen that he wasn’t going to leave him alone, and that if Olsen “brought God into his recovery,” he guaranteed him he would have sobriety.
“Those are the biggest words anyone ever said because I’ve been in seven or eight drug and alcohol programs and was kicked out of all of them, except the last one,” Olsen said.
Now he pays it forward.
In addition to his work with KAMP, Olsen also has a couple of dozen inmates — some who have been discharged and some who have been moved off-island to serve their time — that he keeps in regular contact with. Some of them, he says, he’s been talking to for more than seven years.
“There is hardly a situation that these guys in [prison] face that I haven’t had to deal with myself,” Olsen said. “Whether it’s just paying the price for mistakes, going through a divorce while you’re locked up, loss of communication with family and children while you’re locked up, going through damaging financial hardships because you’re locked up, or trying to re-establish right before you’re getting out.”
