Kodiak College

KDM file photo

Kodiak College is offering free adult-learning classes in person and online.

 JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak College is seeing increased enrollment in its adult education “English for Citizenship” classes. The class is designed to help Tagalog speakers learn the English they need to pass the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services English and Civics Test, an essential part of gaining U.S. Citizenship.

“There has been a big interest in the community in citizenship, and we have seen a big uptick in interest in the class,” said Kodiak College Adult Education Program Coordinator Linda Himelbloom. The classes are taught in Tagalog and English. Himelbloom said approximately 20 are enrolled in this fall’s class. 

