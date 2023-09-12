Kodiak College is seeing increased enrollment in its adult education “English for Citizenship” classes. The class is designed to help Tagalog speakers learn the English they need to pass the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services English and Civics Test, an essential part of gaining U.S. Citizenship.
“There has been a big interest in the community in citizenship, and we have seen a big uptick in interest in the class,” said Kodiak College Adult Education Program Coordinator Linda Himelbloom. The classes are taught in Tagalog and English. Himelbloom said approximately 20 are enrolled in this fall’s class.
The civics test is wide ranging and covers important U.S. history and government topics, such as principles of American democracy, rights and responsibilities of citizens, American history and geography. Of the 100 questions in all, applicants are given 10 to answer and have to get six correct to pass.
The English test is a brain twister as well. Applicants’ ability to speak English is determined by the test officer. The reading test requires the applicant to correctly read one of three sentences, and is provided a vocabulary list to review. The writing test requires an applicant to write correctly one of three sentences. It also has a vocabulary list to use.
Only those over 50 years of age and who have been a lawful permanent resident for 20 years, and some with medical disabilities, can be exempt from completing the test to gain citizenship.
Kodiak College’s course is part of the Kodiak Regional Adult Education Program. It’s an initiative to increase adult literacy, and includes career and college prep classes.
Classes are free, and along with the classes mentioned above, include Academic Reading and Notetaking, Alternative High School Diploma Tactics, Applied Math, English for CDL, Introduction to Digital Literacy and English for the Healthcare Workplace. Call 907-486-1243 or visit koc.alaska.edu and search for “adult education” to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.