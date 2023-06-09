A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Whippersnappers Band, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: “Fast X”, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St., Rated PG-13.
SATURDAY
— 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Visit the Bees at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 1 p.m.: Songwriting with Ellamy Tiller, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Fast X”, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St., Rated PG-13.
— 6:30 p.m.: Strobe Cycle & Vibe Dance with Tracy and Sarah at A Balanced Approach, 3883 E. Rezanof Drive. An LGBTQ friendly event.
SUNDAY
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Fast X”, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St., Rated PG-13.
TUESDAY
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Chess Club, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. All ages and abilities.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
