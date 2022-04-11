There will be a hearing over whether to establish an Opioid Settlement Fund at the Borough Assembly’s next regular meeting on April 21. If approved, this fund will be dedicated to managing money that the Kodiak Island Borough will be receiving as a part of the settlement of a class action litigation between four pharmaceutical companies and the state of Alaska and municipalities in the state.
Kodiak will receive $10,000 a year for the next 10 to 18 years through this settlement. Currently, the state is in the process of creating regulations about how this money can be sent, according to KIB Financial Director Dora Cross. The borough can put the settlement money into the Opioid Settlement Fund so that it is easier to record how the money is being sent for future reporting, according to the agenda packet.
Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson are the four pharmaceutical companies involved in the settlement. These companies agreed to pay a cumulative $26 billion in the settlement, which includes $58 million to the state of Alaska.
Fifteen percent of the money Alaska receives will be sent to the nine political subdivisions involved in the lawsuit, which are the Kodiak Island Borough, the municipality of Anchorage, the city of Fairbanks, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the City and Borough of Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the city of Wasilla.
The rest coming to the state will be used to help Alaska and its residents recover from the effects of opioid abuse and addiction.
There was a 68% increase in drug overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021 statewide, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced on Friday. DHSS attributes this trend to the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid — 60% of fatal drug overdoses involve this drug, the press release reported.
Fentanyl is often used in counterfeit pills that are meant to resemble painkillers such as oxycodone and it is used to cut other drugs, Sgt. Garrett Frost, the head of the Statewide Drug
Out of the 140 fentanyl overdose deaths that happened in the state in 2021, 61% involved methamphetamines and 28% involved heroin, the DHSS reported.
Enforcement Unit in Kodiak, told the KDM in a past interview. In Kodiak, arrests involving fentanyl increased by 90% from January 2021 to December 2021, Frost told the KDM in the previous interview.
“It’s a danger in every Alaska community,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in the DHSS’s Friday press release. She went on to say, “We can save lives by ensuring you are only taking medications prescribed for you, seeking treatment if you are using illicit drugs, and for every Alaskan — but especially those at risk and their friends and family — carrying naloxone which can reverse an opioid overdose and provide a chance of recovery.”
The state of Alaska also gives out free fentanyl test strips, which test for the presence of fentanyl in a pill or substance, according to the press release.
There will also be a public hearing on whether to change the borough’s code regarding the communication tower approval criteria. Currently, the Planning and Zoning Commission must hold a public hearing over every valid application within 60 days after the date of the next available meeting agenda. The Planning and Zoning Commission wants to extend that deadline to 90 days, so that it is consistent with the approval criteria requirements for all of the other conditional use permits, according to documents in the agenda packet.
This hearing will take place at the Borough Assembly’s work session on April 14.
BORO TO WORK WITH ALTMAN, ROGERS AND CO. FOR FINANCIAL AUDITS
The Borough Assembly gave the go ahead for Kodiak Island Borough Mange Roxanne Murphy to carry out a contract with Altman, Rogers and Co., for the company to handle the borough’s and the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s auditing services for the fiscal years 2022-2026. The borough estimates that it will pay Altman, Rogers and Co. a total of $903,300 throughout the fiscal years 2022 and 2026 for these services, based on documents in the meeting agenda packet.
ASSEMBLY APPROVES TWO MAYORAL APPOINTMENTS
The Borough Assembly approved the appointment of Assemblywoman Aimee Williams to the Prince WIlliams Sound Regional Citizens Advisory Council. Previously, the assembly rejected the mayoral appointment of Rebecca Skinner — who is currently on the council and whose term expires in Mary — to the council. In the past, assembly members expressed a desire to have a member of the Borough Assembly in the seat that represents the Kodiak Island Borough on the PWSRCAC.
The Borough Assembly also approved the mayoral appointment of Benjamin Vincent to the Parks and Recreations Committee.
RESOLUTION INCLUDES KARLUK IN COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
A resolution to include the Native Village of Karluk and the Karluk IRA Tribal Council into the Community Assistance Program was passed by the Borough Assembly. Since Karluk is an unincorporated community, the Borough Assembly must approve a resolution to include it in the Community Assistance Program. This year, the Kodiak Island Borough is set to receive an estimated $15,345 from the State of Alaska for the Community Assistance Program.
