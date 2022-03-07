Three people had been hospitalized between Feb. 25 and Friday due to problems associated with COVID, according to numbers reported by the Emergency Operations Center. One person is actively hospitalized because of reasons related to the virus as of Friday, the EOC reported.
During this time frame, the number of known, active COVID cases decreased by 26%, from 92 cases on Feb. 25 to 68 cases on Friday, the Emergency Operations Center announced.
The Emergency Operations Center identified 37 new cases of COVID between Feb. 19 and March 2. One of the cases was contracted through travel-related factors and the rest are classified as having been contracted through community spread, the Emergency Operations Center reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,913 known cases of COVID in Kodiak. In addition to that, 122 people have been hospitalized and 11 people have died due to problems related to the virus.
Kodiak has some great doctors because we decided to panic people for a virus with a 99.78% survival rate. Main Stream Media pushed the big lie of this virus to scare people into giving up freedoms. MSM was receiving billions of dollars to push the vaccine that doesn’t work. Now we are finding out after federal judge has forced Pfizer to release its data that this mRNA shot has horrible side effects.
